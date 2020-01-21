Morning After’s Just About 2 Weeks Away (and It Can't Come Quickly Enough)

Hold on to your gravy boats: the Morning After brunch fest is back Feb. 8

Out of the food events the Observer does, I hear many people talk specifically about how they love the brunch event.

Morning After takes over part of the Dallas Farmers Market to bring us some fantastic bites from a meal that’s become a highlight of our week.

Even if you’re not *that* into brunch (I get it, I promise), the food can be interesting and indulgent.

Or it can be lame, but we’re getting good ones for the Morning After, don’t worry.

For example, we have some excellent taco options, including those from Revolver Taco Lounge, Del Sur Tacos and Taqueria Taxco.

I was at Cafe Brazil just about once a week when I was in college, so I’ll gladly try whatever its staff brings Feb. 8 (especially if it has that spicy cream sauce).

I hear Asian Mint is bringing bacon fried rice — how can we not try that?

It’s not brunch without (good) biscuits and gravy. The mini layered biscuits with sausage and black pepper gravy Harlowe MXM will bring sound promising.

On the sweet side, I will not miss Carlo’s Bakery: They're bringing cannoli chips with cannoli cream dip and vanilla cake with French cream and strawberries.

Thankfully, this event starts at 11:30 a.m., so it’s not too early that we can’t start drinking a bit. And because Deep Ellum Brewing, Deep Ellum Distillery and Hill Country Distillers are showing up, we’ll definitely take advantage (and absolutely catch a ride-share car that day).

While you’re downtown, go ahead and walk through the rest of the Dallas Farmers Market after the event. It’s cool that we’re there, and it wouldn’t hurt to thank the market a bit by showing some patronage, eh?

Here are the details for the tickets, which you should get today: They usually sell out, and there’s no reason to believe that Morning After’s fourth year would be any different.

General admission ($45) gets you in for unlimited brunch samples from all the restaurants and chefs coming, along with brunch cocktail samples and three drink tickets to use at bars at the event. You can purchase more drink tickets at the event, too.

VIP ($70) gets you in 30 minutes early, at 11 a.m., when you can get all the same samples with shorter lines. You'll also get six drink tickets to use at the bars.

Fact: Brunch is better with friends. Especially when they have jokes. Whether or not they're funny, go with them to this event through the Four Pack. Get the Brunch Squad 4-Pack for $135: That's four GA tickets with $45 in savings. There's a limited quantity of these available, too.

Here’s your list of participating establishments: General admission

Harlowe MXM

Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Sanchos by Taco Heads

Carlo's Bakery

Lucky's Cafe

Blends Daiquiri Lounge

Meso Maya

Barley & Board

Sundown at Granada

Frutiland Gourmet

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Oddfellows

La Tarte Tropézienne

Taqueria Taxco

The Empanada Cookhouse

Blue Mesa Grill

Happiest Hour*

House of Blues

Yummy Pizza Food Truck

Cafe Brazil

Del Sur Tacos

Revolver Taco Lounge

Asian Mint

Ida Claire

Picasso's Pizza & Grill

Pop Factory*

Bellagreen

Mubrooka

Saint Ann*

San Martín Bakery

Pop Factory

Eureka!

Lake House White Rock Bar and Grill

Yardbird

*VIP The booze: Deep Ellum Brewing

Deep Ellum Distillery

Bloody Revolution

Korbel

Austin Cocktails

Hill Country Distillers

*There will be a build-your-own bloody mary bar with Ozona Bar and grill fixings, as well as a bubbly bar. Because brunch.*

A portion of the proceeds benefits the North Texas Food Bank, so you can feel even better about having multiple servings of gravy that day.

All guests must be at least 21 years old. Do not forget your ID: You'll need it to enter.

The Morning After, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St.