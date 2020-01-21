Morning After’s Just About 2 Weeks Away (and It Can't Come Quickly Enough)

Out of the food events the Observer does, I hear many people talk specifically about how they love the brunch event.
Morning After takes over part of the Dallas Farmers Market to bring us some fantastic bites from a meal that’s become a highlight of our week.
Even if you’re not *that* into brunch (I get it, I promise), the food can be interesting and indulgent.
Or it can be lame, but we’re getting good ones for the Morning After, don’t worry.
For example, we have some excellent taco options, including those from Revolver Taco Lounge, Del Sur Tacos and Taqueria Taxco.
I was at Cafe Brazil just about once a week when I was in college, so I’ll gladly try whatever its staff brings Feb. 8 (especially if it has that spicy cream sauce).
I hear Asian Mint is bringing bacon fried rice — how can we not try that?
It’s not brunch without (good) biscuits and gravy. The mini layered biscuits with sausage and black pepper gravy Harlowe MXM will bring sound promising.
On the sweet side, I will not miss Carlo’s Bakery: They're bringing cannoli chips with cannoli cream dip and vanilla cake with French cream and strawberries.
Thankfully, this event starts at 11:30 a.m., so it’s not too early that we can’t start drinking a bit. And because Deep Ellum Brewing, Deep Ellum Distillery and Hill Country Distillers are showing up, we’ll definitely take advantage (and absolutely catch a ride-share car that day).
While you’re downtown, go ahead and walk through the rest of the Dallas Farmers Market after the event. It’s cool that we’re there, and it wouldn’t hurt to thank the market a bit by showing some patronage, eh?
Here are the details for the tickets, which you should get today: They usually sell out, and there’s no reason to believe that Morning After’s fourth year would be any different.
General admission ($45) gets you in for unlimited brunch samples from all the restaurants and chefs coming, along with brunch cocktail samples and three drink tickets to use at bars at the event. You can purchase more drink tickets at the event, too.
VIP ($70) gets you in 30 minutes early, at 11 a.m., when you can get all the same samples with shorter lines. You'll also get six drink tickets to use at the bars.
Fact: Brunch is better with friends. Especially when they have jokes. Whether or not they're funny, go with them to this event through the Four Pack. Get the Brunch Squad 4-Pack for $135: That's four GA tickets with $45 in savings. There's a limited quantity of these available, too.
Here’s your list of participating establishments:
General admission
Harlowe MXM
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Sanchos by Taco Heads
Carlo's Bakery
Lucky's Cafe
Blends Daiquiri Lounge
Meso Maya
Barley & Board
Sundown at Granada
Frutiland Gourmet
Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Oddfellows
La Tarte Tropézienne
Taqueria Taxco
The Empanada Cookhouse
Blue Mesa Grill
Happiest Hour*
House of Blues
Yummy Pizza Food Truck
Cafe Brazil
Del Sur Tacos
Revolver Taco Lounge
Asian Mint
Ida Claire
Picasso's Pizza & Grill
Pop Factory*
Bellagreen
Mubrooka
Saint Ann*
San Martín Bakery
Pop Factory
Eureka!
Lake House White Rock Bar and Grill
Yardbird
*VIP
The booze:
Deep Ellum Brewing
Deep Ellum Distillery
Bloody Revolution
Korbel
Austin Cocktails
Hill Country Distillers
*There will be a build-your-own bloody mary bar with Ozona Bar and grill fixings, as well as a bubbly bar. Because brunch.*
A portion of the proceeds benefits the North Texas Food Bank, so you can feel even better about having multiple servings of gravy that day.
All guests must be at least 21 years old. Do not forget your ID: You'll need it to enter.
The Morning After, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St.
