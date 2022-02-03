Support Us

New Italian Restaurant, Fiatto, to Open in West Village this Spring

February 3, 2022 4:00AM

Top left is a trout saltimbocca, pappardelle top right and pumpkin arancini on the bottom. Courtesy of Fiatto, photos by Emily Loving
A new casual, chef-driven Italian restaurant is coming to the West Village this spring.

Fiatto will open at 3700 McKinney Ave. in Uptown with southern Italian-inspired dishes and will be open for dinner and weekend brunch. The menu includes American-Italian dishes made with fresh, organic ingredients. Bread, pasta and mozzarella will all be made in-house.

The restaurant is a partnership between executive chef Kylil Henson and general manager John Dal Canton. Henson previously worked at Tango Room, Stephen Pyles’ Flora Street Cafe and Oak. Both come from Italian families in New Jersey and South Philadelphia. Canton spent time working in Tuscany before becoming the beverage director for Tom Colicchio’s Craft restaurant in Dallas and Los Angeles for eight years. He was also instrumental in creating and executing the first private members club for a professional sports franchise, the Cowboys Club at the Star in Frisco.
Chefs are already working on the menu and dishes, like this pappardelle, at Fiatto, which is expected to open this Spring.
Courtesy of Fiatto, photos by Emily Loving
“We want Fiatto to be a place where the community can gather for all occasions from celebrations to a weekday dinner to weekend brunch with friends,” Dal Canton said in a statement. “We are taking the fond memories we associate with these dishes and bringing them to Dallas in hopes that our guests get that same, warm feeling.”

The dinner menu will include dishes as agnolotti, mafaldini, 24k risotto, and Roman spiced lamb shank along with seasonally inspired riffs on classic cocktails such as Negroni and Aperol Spritz.

For weekend brunch, patrons can expect unique menu items like the “Ferro Roche” waffle, cappuccino waffle, and the ‘spumoni’ (described as a lemon ricotta souffle pancakes). A specialty mimosa program is offered including large format mimosas with fresh-squeezed juices and garnishes as well as bloody mary samplers.

When we get word that Fiatto is opening, we'll be sure to pass along the scoop. 
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

