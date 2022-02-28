New Orleans-Inspired Toussaint Brasserie Now Open in Downtown Dallas

click to enlarge Toussaint is inside the recently renovated and rebranded Renaissance Saint Elm Dallas Downtown Hotel (formerly Cambria). Kathy Tran

click to enlarge Chicken truffle pot pie Kathy Tran

Toussaint Brasserie, the classy and chic French-inspired restaurant, has opened in the Renaissance Hotel Saint Elm in downtown Dallas.Dallas-based developer John Kirtland is the founder and owner of the Toussaint, which offers a combination of French and Asian flavors with a little touch of New Orleans. The property previously operated as Cambria Downtown Dallas but recently underwent major renovations and is reopening as the Renaissance Saint Elm Dallas Downtown Hotel, coinciding with the restaurant opening.“Our goal was to create a place that we’d actually like to visit with friends, for a date night or to pop in for a quick lunch,” Kirtland said in a statement. “Toussaint is an approachable, modern interpretation of French brasserie cuisine that adorned Paris and Vietnam at the turn of the century and pays homage to the traditional cooking of these famed culinary destinations.”The menu includes staples of French cuisine like moules frites, steak tartare, steak frites and lobster Thermidor. During the week, Toussaint will offer plat de jours such as chicken truffle pot pie on Sunday, pork belly ramen on Wednesday, and coq au vin on Thursday (braised chicken thighs and white wine).Traditional French and Asian sandwiches are also on the menu with banh mi and a fried shrimp po' boy adding to an already appetizing menu. The New Orleans-influenced cocktail menu will also be something to look forward to and the wine will be flowing.Named for New Orleans writer, producer, and performer Allen Toussaint, this spot is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. “We are excited to offer Dallas, and visitors alike, a spirited downtown destination for French comfort food made with high-quality ingredients, a lively soundtrack, and well-crafted cocktails in a comfortable setting,” Kirtland said.We listed Toussaint Brasserie as one of the spots we were looking forward to the most this year, and we're definitely excited to check it out.