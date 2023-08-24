 Nick the Greek Arrives in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

Bay Area Restaurant, Nick the Greek, Opens in Dallas

Nick the Greek, a popular Bay Area restaurant, opened its first spot in North Texas recently. We got a taste of the feta-doused fries and swirled Greek frozen yogurt.
August 24, 2023
Pita wraps explode with different meats, sauces and cheese.
Pita wraps explode with different meats, sauces and cheese. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Hungry customers lined up eagerly outside Irving’s new Nick the Greek restaurant last week, their excitement undeterred by the baking sun. Maybe it was the anticipation of a Bay-area favorite finally opening its doors in Dallas. Or perhaps it was the chain’s hospitable Greek promise of a free lunch entree for its first few guests. Either way, it was a warm Dallas reception.

Since its founding in 2012 by three cousins (all named Nick), Nick the Greek has grown to more than 60 locations across California, Arizona, Utah and neighboring states. The crave-worthy, loaded feta fries, pillowy pitas and swirls of frozen Greek yogurt are what pushed this spot into Texas territory. After establishing roots in College Station, Nick's has made it grand entry into North Texas.
click to enlarge
Bowls come doused in a spicy yogurt sauce.
Anisha Holla
Nick the Greek excels in traditional Greek street food. An order of the Greek fries — crowned with shovels of creamy tzatziki, green onion and feta cheese — is a good preview to flavorful main entrees. For their bowls, customers choose a protein (falafel, chicken or beef), which comes buried under a drizzle of tzatziki and spicy yogurt dressings, on a bed of turmeric-scented rice. Make it a plate by adding a side of fluffy pita bread.

For a handheld experience, wraps are no less extravagant, offering a blend of protein and salad cradled in a toasted slice of pita bread. Meat and tzatziki sauce spill out, mingling well with a bed of crispy fries. Share with the table or dig into the high-calorie wonder of a plate on your own. Just bring a good Greek appetite.
click to enlarge
Nick the Greek's wraps are a good handheld alternative.
Anisha Holla
Round off a heavy meal with a light serving of Greek frozen yogurt, swirled into a clear glass. Topped with honey or baklava upon request, it offers a refreshing finish to the meal. Fried Greek doughnuts and prepackaged slices of honey-soaked baklava are also available.

Friends and owners Alex Steck, Jimmy Zafiris, Peter Zafiris and Nick Taptelis (not one of the three original Nicks — we know, confusing) are behind the Texas expansion.

“We loved the concept so much when we were in California that we decided to bring it here,” Steck tells us.
click to enlarge
Frozen Greek yogurt comes dressed in flakes of baklava pastry.
Anisha Holla
From food to work style, Nick the Greek transcends the traditional definition of a fast food chain.

“It’s a chain, but it’s not a chain. It’s a family affair,” Steck says. “We make all our food fresh in the morning. Nothing is precut or prestored. We all talk to each other daily, and we’re all involved in every aspect of the business. That’s the Greek way of doing things.”

Nick the Greek, 7707 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving. Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

10 Hidden Gem Restaurants Around Dallas

Food & Drink News

10 Hidden Gem Restaurants Around Dallas

By Hank Vaughn and Lauren Drewes Daniels
A Peek at Newly Opened Lyla in Uptown Dallas

Openings and Closings

A Peek at Newly Opened Lyla in Uptown Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
But Look at Those Shakes: Black Tap Is Now Open in Victory Park

Food & Drink News

But Look at Those Shakes: Black Tap Is Now Open in Victory Park

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Max Scherzer Couldn't Deliver at the Ballpark on Sunday, but This Michelada Sure Did

Beer

Max Scherzer Couldn't Deliver at the Ballpark on Sunday, but This Michelada Sure Did

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation