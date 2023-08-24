Bay Area Restaurant, Nick the Greek, Opens in Dallas

Hungry customers lined up eagerly outside Irving’s new Nick the Greek restaurant last week, their excitement undeterred by the baking sun. Maybe it was the anticipation of a Bay-area favorite finally opening its doors in Dallas. Or perhaps it was the chain’s hospitable Greek promise of a free lunch entree for its first few guests. Either way, it was a warm Dallas reception.
Since its founding in 2012 by three cousins (all named Nick), Nick the Greek has grown to more than 60 locations across California, Arizona, Utah and neighboring states. The crave-worthy, loaded feta fries, pillowy pitas and swirls of frozen Greek yogurt are what pushed this spot into Texas territory. After establishing roots in College Station, Nick's has made it grand entry into North Texas.
For a handheld experience, wraps are no less extravagant, offering a blend of protein and salad cradled in a toasted slice of pita bread. Meat and tzatziki sauce spill out, mingling well with a bed of crispy fries. Share with the table or dig into the high-calorie wonder of a plate on your own. Just bring a good Greek appetite.
Friends and owners Alex Steck, Jimmy Zafiris, Peter Zafiris and Nick Taptelis (not one of the three original Nicks — we know, confusing) are behind the Texas expansion.
“We loved the concept so much when we were in California that we decided to bring it here,” Steck tells us.
“It’s a chain, but it’s not a chain. It’s a family affair,” Steck says. “We make all our food fresh in the morning. Nothing is precut or prestored. We all talk to each other daily, and we’re all involved in every aspect of the business. That’s the Greek way of doing things.”
Nick the Greek, 7707 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving. Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.