Bay Area Restaurant, Nick the Greek, Opens in Dallas

Hungry customers lined up eagerly outside Irving’s new Nick the Greek restaurant last week, their excitement undeterred by the baking sun. Maybe it was the anticipation of a Bay-area favorite finally opening its doors in Dallas. Or perhaps it was the chain’s hospitable Greek promise of a free lunch entree for its first few guests. Either way, it was a warm Dallas reception.Since its founding in 2012 by three cousins (all named Nick), Nick the Greek has grown to more than 60 locations across California, Arizona, Utah and neighboring states. The crave-worthy, loaded feta fries, pillowy pitas and swirls of frozen Greek yogurt are what pushed this spot into Texas territory. After establishing roots in College Station, Nick's has made it grand entry into North Texas.Nick the Greek excels in traditional Greek street food. An order of the Greek fries — crowned with shovels of creamy tzatziki, green onion and feta cheese — is a good preview to flavorful main entrees. For their bowls, customers choose a protein (falafel, chicken or beef), which comes buried under a drizzle of tzatziki and spicy yogurt dressings, on a bed of turmeric-scented rice. Make it a plate by adding a side of fluffy pita bread.For a handheld experience, wraps are no less extravagant, offering a blend of protein and salad cradled in a toasted slice of pita bread. Meat and tzatziki sauce spill out, mingling well with a bed of crispy fries. Share with the table or dig into the high-calorie wonder of a plate on your own. Just bring a good Greek appetite.Round off a heavy meal with a light serving of Greek frozen yogurt, swirled into a clear glass. Topped with honey or baklava upon request, it offers a refreshing finish to the meal. Fried Greek doughnuts and prepackaged slices of honey-soaked baklava are also available.Friends and owners Alex Steck, Jimmy Zafiris, Peter Zafiris and Nick Taptelis (not one of the three original Nicks — we know, confusing) are behind the Texas expansion.“We loved the concept so much when we were in California that we decided to bring it here,” Steck tells us.From food to work style, Nick the Greek transcends the traditional definition of a fast food chain.“It’s a chain, but it’s not a chain. It’s a family affair,” Steck says. “We make all our food fresh in the morning. Nothing is precut or prestored. We all talk to each other daily, and we’re all involved in every aspect of the business. That’s the Greek way of doing things.”