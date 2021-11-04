Nuri Grill Opens Soon with Michelin Acknowledged Korean Chef at the Helm

Nuri Grill offers community-style dining with a grill at the center of each table where servers cook the meat. Guests looking for a more interactive experience can cooking themselves.
“No expense has been spared for Nuri and our guest experience. Since moving to Dallas in 2018, I’ve wanted to bring a unique dining experience to the city but also provide an approachable menu for those who may not be familiar with Korean but also other Asian-inspired finer dining destinations,” Kim said in a statement released about the opening.
The menu will include high-quality, Korean ingredients with items such as hand-breaded sweet chicken, kimchi fried rice, tofu salad, marinated galbi short rib, and prime rib-eye.
“Ben and I are thrilled to get back into the kitchen and bring a taste of our hometown and culture to Dallas diners. We are sourcing incredibly high-quality ingredients but also keeping our price points very reasonable so we can entertain guests willing to drive from all over the metroplex,” co-executive chef Kim said.
The restaurant will also offer a cocktail menu made with Asian ingredients to create a unique twist on familiar drinks, a diverse spirits menu, and many wines from Wine Spectator’s “Top 100 Wines” list.
Nuri Grill, 2254 Royal Lane, Suite 100, 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.