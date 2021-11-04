Support Us

Nuri Grill Opens Soon with Michelin Acknowledged Korean Chef at the Helm

November 4, 2021 4:00AM

Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim has found a new passion far from Korea. After moving Smoothie King’s headquarters to Dallas in 2018, Kim had his sights set on Dallas for a completely different restaurant concept. Nuri Grill, an upscale Asain-inspired steakhouse in the heart of Dallas' Koreatown, is set to open next week.

Nuri Grill offers community-style dining with a grill at the center of each table where servers cook the meat. Guests looking for a more interactive experience can cooking themselves.

“No expense has been spared for Nuri and our guest experience. Since moving to Dallas in 2018, I’ve wanted to bring a unique dining experience to the city but also provide an approachable menu for those who may not be familiar with Korean but also other Asian-inspired finer dining destinations,” Kim said in a statement released about the opening.
Kim tasked Michelin Guide acknowledged Korean chef Minji Kim and her husband, Ben Lee, with developing the menu and running the kitchen. Kim owned a renowned restaurant in Seoul called Min’s Kitchen; Lee was the head chef. The pair moved to Dallas from Korea in 2020 to help create Nuri Grill.

The menu will include high-quality, Korean ingredients with items such as hand-breaded sweet chicken, kimchi fried rice, tofu salad, marinated galbi short rib, and prime rib-eye.

“Ben and I are thrilled to get back into the kitchen and bring a taste of our hometown and culture to Dallas diners. We are sourcing incredibly high-quality ingredients but also keeping our price points very reasonable so we can entertain guests willing to drive from all over the metroplex,” co-executive chef Kim said.
Diners can choose from two styles of feasts with an option to order an entree along with a salad, additional meat, soup, rice and dessert. The entree feast options are Janchi, which includes prime rib-eye and marinated galbi as the main entrees. The other feast option, Chookjae, comes with chateaubriand and marinated galbi as the main course. Both dinners include house salad, ssamjang, soft tofu stew, white rice, and ice cream.

The restaurant will also offer a cocktail menu made with Asian ingredients to create a unique twist on familiar drinks, a diverse spirits menu, and many wines from Wine Spectator’s “Top 100 Wines” list.

Nuri Grill, 2254 Royal Lane, Suite 100, 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
