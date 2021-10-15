Support Us

Off The Menu Club Arrives in Dallas with Foodie Freebies and Exclusive Pop-Ups

October 15, 2021 4:00AM

Rusty's Tacos was recently an OTM special.
The subscription service Off the Menu (OTM), created to help foodies in Los Angeles and Orange County discover new dishes and local restaurants, has made its way to Dallas. OTM is an iPhone app and provides its members a weekly list of secret menu items, one for each day of the week. And the menu items aren’t just exclusive, they’re free.

Given that you have the time to chase them down, you can eat one free item a day from a curated selection of Dallas restaurants. The membership costs $20 per month and is available for iPhone only, with the possibility of an Android app to be released in the future.

The free menu items come from restaurants partnering with OTM. In Dallas, this week's offers include free Cinnaholic cinnamon roll, a Dirty Bird from Taco Wasted, a Gruyere souffle from Rm 12:20 Bistro, some brisket and a slice of spaghetti pizza. Previous offers have included Shug’s Bagels, Palmer’s Hot Chicken, Velvet Taco and more.

Every Sunday, OTM releases the new menu items and restaurants for the upcoming week. You can check out their Instagram page for the most recent deals. Free items are easy to redeem simply by showing the app on your phone, and members can redeem one food item per day for dine-in with takeout options (but no delivery) for certain offers.

The app will also promote pop-ups, and the first Dallas pop-up will be from the iconic New York pizza spot, Prince Street Pizza. Deep Ellum Distillery (2880 Clover St.) will host the pizzeria from Oct. 21-31, with a public launch party on Thursday, Oct. 21 from noon to 10 p.m. to kick things off.

The launch party will feature live music, Deep Ellum cocktails and Prince Street’s most popular pizzas, Spicy Spring and Prince Perfection. OTM members and ambassadors will be able to access the pop-up starting Wednesday, Oct. 20.

From Oct. 24-30, OTM members only will be able to redeem an exclusive specialty slice featuring flavors from popular Vietnamese street food spot Cris & John. The one-of-a-kind birria pizza slice will be available exclusively at the pop-up location (not via Uber Eats).
