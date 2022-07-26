First Look: Kitchen United Mix Is a To-Go Food Hall inside Kroger

Can’t decide what to eat for lunch or dinner? Kitchen United Mix might have the answer. It's a new to-go food court located inside Kroger at the corner of East Mockingbird Lane and Greenville Avenue in Dallas.
The concept currently has 14 to-go food halls across the U.S., each with about a dozen local or national brands. The idea is that customers mix and match items from various popular restaurants, and the collaboration provides fresh, on-demand meals all in one location.
You can order your meals via an in-store kiosk and have it prepared while you’re shopping. Or you can order through the website or app and pick up your meal at a time convenient for you or have it delivered directly to your home.
Restaurant options at the Mockingbird and Greenville Avenue location include Dog Haus, Curry Up Now, Monkey King Noodle Company, Celebrity Chef David Chang’s Fuku (which we've had awful experiences with), Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Carl’s Jr., Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos and The Impossible Shop.
Another Mix opened in Frisco a month ago, and one will open in Plano soon. The Frisco location has a few options that the Dallas store doesn't have, including Urban Pizza, Fuddruckers (yeah, you read that right, but the reviews are mixed so far), Urban Donut, Wing Zone, Urban Smoothie and Grimaldi’s. That store also offers Monkey King Noodle Company and Capriotti’s.
The sandwiches were made fresh to order and were loaded with meat and cheese. The spicy pork wonton soup was a very generous portion and was flavorful and spicy, just as described on the menu.
Picking up the food was easy. Employees had just finished packing the order as we arrived. We just walked up, gave them our name and grabbed our order. We had not planned to eat the food in Kroger, but noted that it would be nice if some seating were available had we wanted to. Perhaps that's coming.
If you’re a food entrepreneur and want to test your product via a ghost kitchen concept, Kitchen United Mix is always looking for new partners. You can launch your concept in as little as 30 days for a fraction of the cost of owning your own brick-and-mortar store, plus you have shared labor costs, a customizable kitchen, prime real estate and access to their online ordering platform.