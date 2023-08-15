 Parlor Doughnuts Opens in McKinney with More Than 20 Flaky Layered Flavors | Dallas Observer
Parlor Doughnuts Brings Famous Layered Sweets to McKinney

Parlor is known for a unique style of doughnuts with many layers, almost like a cronut. We stopped by a new location for a taste and already have plans to return.
August 15, 2023
Parlor Doughnuts has a new location in McKinney.
Parlor Doughnuts, a craft confectionery that started in 2019 in Evansville, Indiana, recently opened a shop near Dallas. The micro-chain got its start after founder Darrick Hayden spent years traveling around the country with his son’s band. Finding the best doughnuts and coffee was an obligatory cure for all the late nights on the road.

Blending techniques and skills from the country’s heaviest hitters, Hayden created his own signature style: a unique layered doughnut that is crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. The concept has spread rapidly across the U.S. Four stores have landed in North Texas: Flower Mound, Lake Worth, Southlake and McKinney. We had no choice but to stop by to see what the chatter was about at the newly opened McKinney location.
As its name suggests, Parlor aims to be an old-fashioned gathering spot.
The shop’s name and atmosphere are inspired by the idea of a parlor, which for centuries was a room in a home where families and guests came together. Here you’ll find the perfect place to land for your next hangout, or study or work session. Comfortable seating lines the shop, all doused in natural light from the abundant windows.

Step up to the glass display cases to browse more than 20 flavors, all organized by glaze. Columns of maple, vanilla, caramel, chocolate and fruit offerings wrap around the counter. Single doughnuts go for $2.95 each. A dozen or more for $2.25 each. Not a hard bargain for your next sugar rush.
Choose from more than 20 flavors.
It was tough to narrow down, but we tried the churro, raspberry-filled, coconut cream-filled, raspberry pistachio, sandy beach and maple pecan flavors.

While traditional and cake are staples in our catalog of doughnuts, this layered offering is intriguing. Visually, these are close to a cronut (croissant-doughnut), but one bite through the moist buttery layers puts them into a category all its own. The flaky base isn’t overwhelmed by the flavor pairing, so each bite builds on the last, and it’s not overly sweet. We’ll definitely be back to make our way through the rest of the flavors.
A half dozen doughnuts here goes a long way.
And not to worry, vegan, keto, gluten-free folks, or your four-legged companions. With all the special options, you won’t leave empty-handed.

Parlor also serves house-roasted, single-origin and specialty coffees if you want to complete the duo. It’s rare to find a doughnut shop that gives its coffee just as much attention as its toroid counterparts. There’s a little something for everyone with lattes, matcha, cold brew and variety of teas. Bags of freshly roasted coffee decorate the shop if you want to bring a serious cup of joe back home.

Parlor Doughnuts, 5100 Stacy Road, No. 950, McKinney. Daily, 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
