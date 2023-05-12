PGA Madness in Frisco: 13 New Restaurants and All the Golf

For a bit of background on this new sprawling golf land, PGA Frisco is a public and private partnership between PGA of America, Omni, the City of Frisco and Frisco ISD. The 660-acre campus has two world-class, 18-hole championship golf courses, collectively known as Fields Ranch. There are also some dining spaces here and there along Fields Ranch.
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is a 500-room hotel with suites and 10 four-bedroom ranch houses (think big parties on the edge of the golf course at $3,500 a night). The Omni also has four pools, a spa and an event space, along with more restaurants and bars, naturally.
The Monument Realty PGA District is the more casual entertainment arm here with a 10-hole short course, a 2-acre putting course plus expansive retail and dining options, and an outdoor area for concerts.
In all, there are 13 restaurants and an array of golf experiences for everyone from the most experienced duffer to the youngest rookie.
New Restaurant Highlight ReelAmong the restaurants are the PGA Frisco Ice House and Lounge by Topgolf, both casual indoor and outdoor venues, which are located in the Monument Realty PGA District.
Ice House (3255 PGA Parkway, Monument Realty PGA District) is an expansive 300-seat beer garden with cold drinks, barbecue and burgers. There's cornhole and other yard games (code for "you can bring your kids") as well as six bays for "live ball flight that opens up to the driving range."
Lounge by Topgolf (3255 PGA Parkway, Monument Realty PGA District) is an indoor elevated bar equipped with "Topgold Swing Suite" technology and a library of virtual games. The space holds 200 guests, who can sip on craft cocktails and enjoy a full menu of food, all while immersed in a game-centric atmosphere for both golfers and non-golfers. Games include hockey, golf and bowling. The menu at Lounge by Topgolf includes deviled eggs, queso fundido, green pea hummus (with labneh, spring vegetables, dukkha and grilled naan), smokehouse pizza, smash burgers and salmon. A bit of everything.
Trick Rider is in the Omni resort and is an upscale seafood and steak spot (4341 PGA Parkway). The restaurant pays homage to old-school rodeo riders, particularly Sydna Yokley Woodyard, a champion rodeo trick rider. They'll have dry-aged steaks, a raw bar and East Coast oysters. Notably, there's a 16-foot horse made out of crystals hanging over the bar.
The Apron is also inside the Omni and is more of a casual spot that is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They're hosting a big Mother's Day spread here (see below).
Upcoming EventsBut those few venues are just the tip o' the golfberg in Frisco.
Throughout May, PGA Frisco is inviting North Texans to explore and celebrate with fun festivities each week. Think of it as a giant meet and greet. Here are some upcoming events.
Mother’s Day Brunch at Ryder Cup Grille
Fields Ranch Clubhouse
Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Ryder Cup Grille at the Fields Ranch Clubhouse will serve Mother’s Day brunch al fresco on the patio or inside the clubhouse, with a special a la carte brunch menu. No specific menu items have been announced, but all moms will receive a complimentary “mom”osa before brunch. The Clubhouse will host a Kendra Scott pop-up shop in the main lobby where shoppers spending a minimum of $100 will receive a floral bouquet.
Mother’s Day Brunch at The Apron Kitchen and Bar
Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Sunday, May 14, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Apron Kitchen and Bar at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort will offer a brunch buffet from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mother's Day. Featured items include Texas smoked pork loin, Texas cinnamon bread, smoked salmon and other traditional breakfast fare. The pricing of the Brunch buffet is $38 for adults, $17 for kids ages 4-12 and complimentary for kids ages under 4. A select à la carte brunch menu will be available in addition to the lunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Last Day of School Summer Kick-Off
Friday, May 19, 5–10 p.m.
Frisco ISD students are invited to a Summer Kick-Off party on Friday, May 19. Kids 17 and younger can play the Dance Floor, a two-acre putting course, with free putter rentals from 5 to 10 p.m. (first come, first served). Margaret's Cones & Cups will offer $2 vanilla cones during the event. At 8 p.m. families can watch The Greatest Game Ever Played on the video wall.