An Hour That’s Actually Happy (on the Wallet) at Public School

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

Class may be in session across Dallas, but it’s still summer at Public School.

Some of their summer favorites are still going strong on the menu, especially when it comes to happy hour — or what they call “recess.”

DFW’s first location — Public School 214 — is located in the heart of Uptown, and there are a slew of options for $10 or less that deserve an A+.

First things first: the drinks. The refresher is a sizable glass of goodness that’s the perfect cooling agent to battle these beyond-ridiculous temps ($10).

They come in three flavors: the lavender-vodka breeze, the strawberry tequila sunset and the blackberry punch. These drinks became so popular over the past few months, they landed a permanent spot on the menu.

EXPAND The refreshers are ... refreshing. Dalila Thomas

As for food, starters like the corn chowder with lardon and chives ($6) and the well-seasoned fried calamari with ginger aioli and habanero-rice wine vinegar ($7) are musts.

Fish tacos Dalila Thomas

It’s safe to say the most pleasantly surprising thing on the menu are the tacos. Not only are they flavorful, you get a lot of bang for your buck, such as with the crispy fish (cod) tacos topped with cabbage slaw, white cheddar, pico de gallo and chipotle buttermilk herb dressing ($7).

These tacos are also served during dinner as a larger portion for $12. Not a fan of fish? Public School is offering the same deal for the asada tacos.

If you're craving something on the sweeter side, the Nutella cookie sandwich is the right amount of wrong ($7). Or wrong amount of right.

Savory or sweet, you’re bound to find something on the menu that won’t fail your wallet.

Public School 214, 3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 148 (Uptown). Happy hour: 3-7 p.m. daily. psontap.com, 214-599-6234.