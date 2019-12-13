 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
This interior has seen quite the change in aesthetics.EXPAND
This interior has seen quite the change in aesthetics.
Queso Beso

Queso Beso Opens in Downtown Today, and Parking’s a Breeze

Lauren Drewes Daniels | December 13, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Queso Beso is a new restaurant opening in downtown Dallas today, Friday the 13th. A wet, cheesy kiss ain’t afraid of an opening day typically aligned with bad luck. There's just no amount of bad juju that can interfere with queso and smooching. Hopefully, anyway.

Located just across the street from the entrance to The Joule, the menu isn’t just queso, rather a solid Tex-Mex mix with nachos, enchiladas, flautas, chile rellenos and more. The bar serves local beers, wines and a full line of spirits, including frozen margaritas, ranch water and an ancho-spiked paloma. 

The star of this show is certainly queso, though, and it's available in the expected, traditional style, or “compuesta” with chorizo, guacamole, crema and green onion. There’s also a more traditional queso fundido with Oaxacan and Chihuahua cheeses and roasted peppers, served with fresh corn tortillas and limes.

Related Stories

Indoor and outdoor seating is available. And better yet: So is parking. This spot is by the Headington Companies, and they're offering Queso Beso-goers valet parking at the Joule for 90 minutes.

Game. Changer.

Grilled fish tacos, chicken enchilada verdes, pechuga de pollo fajitas, classic frozen margarita + frozen painkiller.EXPAND
Grilled fish tacos, chicken enchilada verdes, pechuga de pollo fajitas, classic frozen margarita + frozen painkiller.
Queso Beso

This is the 12th restaurant by the Headington Companies, which is the Dallas-based company owned by oil-and-gas billionaire Tim Headington and making spots in the CBD pretty. He’s invested more than half a billion dollars into downtown Dallas, and his properties include the Joule Hotel, everything in it and a whole slew of other spots, such as Mirador, No Aloha and Commissary in downtown; Wheelhouse, Sassetta and Go Go in the Design District and The Porch. Oh. And the giant bloodshot eyeball near The Joule. And, now queso with free valet parking.

Find them on Facebook and Instagram. @QuesoBesoDallas.

Queso Beso, 1525 Main St. (downtown). Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >