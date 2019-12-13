Queso Beso Opens in Downtown Today, and Parking’s a Breeze

This interior has seen quite the change in aesthetics.

Queso Beso is a new restaurant opening in downtown Dallas today, Friday the 13th. A wet, cheesy kiss ain’t afraid of an opening day typically aligned with bad luck. There's just no amount of bad juju that can interfere with queso and smooching. Hopefully, anyway.

Located just across the street from the entrance to The Joule, the menu isn’t just queso, rather a solid Tex-Mex mix with nachos, enchiladas, flautas, chile rellenos and more. The bar serves local beers, wines and a full line of spirits, including frozen margaritas, ranch water and an ancho-spiked paloma.

The star of this show is certainly queso, though, and it's available in the expected, traditional style, or “compuesta” with chorizo, guacamole, crema and green onion. There’s also a more traditional queso fundido with Oaxacan and Chihuahua cheeses and roasted peppers, served with fresh corn tortillas and limes.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available. And better yet: So is parking. This spot is by the Headington Companies, and they're offering Queso Beso-goers valet parking at the Joule for 90 minutes.

Game. Changer.

EXPAND Grilled fish tacos, chicken enchilada verdes, pechuga de pollo fajitas, classic frozen margarita + frozen painkiller. Queso Beso

This is the 12th restaurant by the Headington Companies, which is the Dallas-based company owned by oil-and-gas billionaire Tim Headington and making spots in the CBD pretty. He’s invested more than half a billion dollars into downtown Dallas, and his properties include the Joule Hotel, everything in it and a whole slew of other spots, such as Mirador, No Aloha and Commissary in downtown; Wheelhouse, Sassetta and Go Go in the Design District and The Porch. Oh. And the giant bloodshot eyeball near The Joule. And, now queso with free valet parking.

Find them on Facebook and Instagram. @QuesoBesoDallas.

Queso Beso, 1525 Main St. (downtown). Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.