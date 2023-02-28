A Peek Inside Ramble Room at Snider Plaza

Restaurateur Jon Alexis really wants to show you all a good time. If he could bottle exceptional service mixed with impeccable hospitality, he'd toss it out in Oprah-like fashion. Everyone would get some.
Alexis started his career as a political campaign consultant. In 2009 he left that line of work and bought his family's fish market, TJ's Seafood, which is one of our 100 favorite restaurants in Dallas. As mentioned, he's got a penchant for hospitality, and as an outlet for that he has a budding restaurant empire. His dance card includes Malibu Poke and, more recently, the Tex-Mex restaurant Escondido.
His newest spot, Ramble Room, is an ode to classic dishes in a restaurant you go to when, in his words, you don't feel like going out.
Alexis wants a kitchen that offers something for everyone, and while there's definitely dexterity in the offerings, there are also half orders of some items — a nice touch. A half order of pappardelle Bolognese is $14, and there's a $12 mushroom bisque. Those who still have some of their allowance left over can go for the $52 New York strip with fries and truffle butter. A house-brined corned beef Reuben certainly looks promising ($19).
We're excited to give the spot a try soon, perhaps out on the big patio. For now, Ramble Room is open for dinner service; lunch and weekend brunch will debut in the spring.
Ramble Room, 6565 Hillcrest Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5–11 p.m.