Openings and Closings

A Peek Inside Ramble Room at Snider Plaza

February 28, 2023 4:00AM

The dining room at Ramble Room.
The dining room at Ramble Room. photo courtesy of Ramble Room, Kathy Tran
Restaurateur Jon Alexis really wants to show you all a good time. If he could bottle exceptional service mixed with impeccable hospitality, he'd toss it out in Oprah-like fashion. Everyone would get some.

Alexis started his career as a political campaign consultant. In 2009 he left that line of work and bought his family's fish market, TJ's Seafood, which is one of our 100 favorite restaurants in Dallas. As mentioned, he's got a penchant for hospitality, and as an outlet for that he has a budding restaurant empire. His dance card includes Malibu Poke and, more recently, the Tex-Mex restaurant Escondido.

His newest spot, Ramble Room, is an ode to classic dishes in a restaurant you go to when, in his words, you don't feel like going out.
Jon Alexis is opening his fourth restaurant, Ramble Room, on March 6.
The two-story Ramble Room is located in Snider Plaza (6565 Hillcrest Ave.) and is scheduled to open March 6. His culinary director and partner chef is Stan Rodrigues, whose CV includes Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group in New York and, locally, Nick and Sam's, Sixty Vines, Whiskey Cake and Neighborhood Services.
A large bar in the center of the space has hidden TVs.
At Ramble Room, the pair has created a menu with house-made pastas, chicken, burgers, sandwiches and steaks. As one might expect from the owner of TJ's Seafood, there's decent fish presence on the menu, from an ahi tuna tartare appetizer to a catch of the day.

Alexis wants a kitchen that offers something for everyone, and while there's definitely dexterity in the offerings, there are also half orders of some items — a nice touch. A half order of pappardelle Bolognese is $14, and there's a $12 mushroom bisque. Those who still have some of their allowance left over can go for the $52 New York strip with fries and truffle butter. A house-brined corned beef Reuben certainly looks promising ($19).
A house-brined corned beef Reuben is of special interest.
A large U-shaped bar in the middle of the restaurant has hidden TVs to reduce noise and distractions for other dining spaces. There's a classic cocktail menu, martinis and wine by the glass or bottle, along with some local and big-brand beers. Plus there's Tito's on tap, which will always pour at 38 degrees.

We're excited to give the spot a try soon, perhaps out on the big patio. For now, Ramble Room is open for dinner service; lunch and weekend brunch will debut in the spring.

Ramble Room, 6565 Hillcrest Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5–11 p.m.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

