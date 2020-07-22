 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Fresh strawberries make this flavor bright and sweet.EXPAND
Fresh strawberries make this flavor bright and sweet.
Taylor Adams

Chilled to Go: Ruby's Sno-Balls Are the Best Way to Keep Cool This Summer

Taylor Adams | July 22, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

It’s unassuming as you turn onto San Jacinto Street from North Haskell Avenue. The Old East Dallas spot nearly looks like it’s not open for business. But it is, and it’s scooping flavorful shreds of ice in to-go containers to keep us cool all summer long.

Ruby’s Sno-Balls is serving this frozen treat that originated in New Orleans in the 1930s, according to the shop's site. You don’t get the sharp, super-crunchy ice here. Instead you get a soft, truly a snow-like texture from block ice that’s finely shaved.

Ruby's is only open for takeout from their exterior window.EXPAND
Ruby's is only open for takeout from their exterior window.
Taylor Adams

Related Stories

The flavor toppings are what really make Ruby’s so great, though. Expect more than the standard flavors with nearly neon colors flooding over the ice. Here, they’re making flavors daily from fresh produce, coffee and tea along with pure cane sugar.

You can get classic flavors (creamsicle, cherry, etc.) but go for the specialty ones for something more memorable. The cucumber is bright and refreshing with just a slight sweetness. The mango actually tastes like you’ve blended the fruit with a bit of ice — once you get a spoonful, you won’t be able to stop.

A Vietnamese coffee-flavored sno-ballEXPAND
A Vietnamese coffee-flavored sno-ball
Taylor Adams

A more decadent treat may be found in the cream flavors. The coconut option is in this category, yet doesn’t contain dairy and is a smooth treat.

Better yet, is the Vietnamese coffee flavor — this creamy, sweet pairing with bitter coffee works well in this sno-ball form. And if you happen to get both that and coconut, then you also happen to get both of those flavors on your spoon, you won’t be disappointed. (This is not an original idea, it’s an established drink — you can find one at Sandwich Hag.)

Each of these come in white, paper-based packaging. It’s better for the environment than Styrofoam, and still holds up even after the ice (snow?) sits around for a while.

Every time I visited a place for snow cones, Slurpees or margaritas, posting pictures of my color-stained tongue, looking like a happy fool, I kept getting messages about Ruby’s. “I know, I know,” I’d say, “it’s on my list.” Finally, the trip here proved to be worth the hype.

What you get here isn’t just an ideal way to cool off in the afternoon this summer, it’s simply a delight you’ll want no matter the weather.

Ruby’s Sno-Balls, 1605 N. Haskell Ave. (Old East Dallas). Open 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.