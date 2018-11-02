New Cafe That Hires People With Developmental Disabilities Open in Sylvan Thirty

A new cafe in Sylvan Thirty has a goal beyond just slinging sandwiches — Shayna's Place Cafe wants to give employment opportunities to people with developmental disabilities.

As of this week, there's a new restaurant in the West Dallas development Sylvan Thirty, and it's a cafe with a cause: Shayna's Place Cafe, a family-owned eatery "dedicated to providing employment opportunities for people with special needs," according to a press release. The restaurant is in soft-open this week and celebrates its grand opening on Nov. 2.

Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu is simple: sandwiches, salads, fresh juice, smoothies and coffee from Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters. But Shayna's Place has a mission deeper than its menu: to provide employment opportunities to people with developmental disabilities.

