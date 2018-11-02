 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
A new cafe in Sylvan Thirty has a goal beyond just slinging sandwiches — Shayna's Place Cafe wants to give employment opportunities to people with developmental disabilities.
A new cafe in Sylvan Thirty has a goal beyond just slinging sandwiches — Shayna's Place Cafe wants to give employment opportunities to people with developmental disabilities.
courtesy Shayna's Place Cafe

New Cafe That Hires People With Developmental Disabilities Open in Sylvan Thirty

Beth Rankin | November 2, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

As of this week, there's a new restaurant in the West Dallas development Sylvan Thirty, and it's a cafe with a cause: Shayna's Place Cafe, a family-owned eatery "dedicated to providing employment opportunities for people with special needs," according to a press release. The restaurant is in soft-open this week and celebrates its grand opening on Nov. 2.

Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu is simple: sandwiches, salads, fresh juice, smoothies and coffee from Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters. But Shayna's Place has a mission deeper than its menu: to provide employment opportunities to people with developmental disabilities.

Related Stories

“Shayna’s Place represents a message of love and acceptance, where people from all walks of life can come together and enjoy a nutritious meal," owner Lou Olerio said in a press release. "The Sylvan | Thirty community has already shown its appreciation for the mission, and we look forward to our continued positive impact on the area."

The menu is simple, with salads, sandwiches, fresh juice and smoothies.
The menu is simple, with salads, sandwiches, fresh juice and smoothies.
courtesy Shayna's Place Cafe

The concept is inspired by Olerio's cousin Shayna, who has Down syndrome. "However, her family prefers to call it Up Syndrome since Shayna serves as a constant source of encouragement and inspiration for many people," according to the release.

This is the restaurant's first location outside of its home base in Rhode Island. Take a look at the menu below.

Shayna's Place Cafe, 1868 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas). Open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

JIvIl6RSGNbefFOX0vUQ_shaynas_place_menu_oct.pdf
 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: