Good to Go: Si Lom's Mango Sticky Rice Is a Welcome Respite

Mango sticky rice to go is just as good as it is in a restaurant.

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas' restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

There is something so wonderful about fulfilling a craving you’ve had for weeks.

I’ve been thinking about mango sticky rice (khao neow ma muang) since Mother’s Day, when Red Stix Asian Street food was doing a special. Uno Immanivong’s version was wonderfully smoky. I asked her where I should go to get some, and she suggested Si Lom Thai Asian Fusion.

The exterior of Si Lom, which is only open for takeout and delivery.

So after grabbing dinner from Parigi recently, we hopped across the street to Si Lom on Oak Lawn Avenue, specifically to get this Thai dessert. Walking down the steps to the lower level, you see chairs making a perimeter around the front door, with signs saying they’re renovating while keeping people safe and out of the dining room.

A few people were standing around this little area — they were smart and ordered ahead of time, waiting on their bagged meals to come out the door by the hand of a masked employee. We called the number on the door without looking at the menu: Two orders of the mango sweet sticky rice, please.

They were clearly busy around 8:30 p.m. with takeout orders, but our little servings in plastic containers took just a few minutes (thank God because it was still insanely hot and humid at that hour).

Mango sticky rice is a perfect end to a spicy meal (or any meal, if you truly love the mango, firm rice and coconut combo).

Served warm, the mango sticky rice here has black rice, offering a nice contrast of plum color against the bright orange of mango.

Coconut cream and sugar mixed with this steamed rice create a sticky, firm texture to complement the soft tartness of the ripe mango, all of which is topped with more sweet coconut and a sprinkle of black sesame seeds.

It’s a lovely afternoon treat or the perfect end to a spicy meal. It’s also half a mango over at least a half cup of wonderfully sweet rice, so you could theoretically share it.

Or not: The longer you take to experience the flavors, the longer you can escape for a bit.

Si Lom Thai Asian Fusion, 3300 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn). Open for takeout and delivery 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.