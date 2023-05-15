 Sickie's Garage Rolls into Dallas-Area with 50 Burgers on the Menu | Dallas Observer
Food News

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews To Open in North Texas This Summer

May 15, 2023 8:00AM

The Donut Burgers is definitely something we need more of.
Midwest-born Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is set to open two locations this summer in North Texas.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is a garage-themed burger concept created in 2012 in Fargo, North Dakota, by a group of friends. There are currently nine Sickies Garage locations throughout North Dakota and South Dakota, Nevada, Nebraska and Florida. The interiors of the various Sickies Garage locales are known for their classic cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The Texas restaurants will be in Irving (3165 Regent Blvd.), which is set to open in mid-June, and Fort Worth (6770 Fossil Bluff Drive), which should open in August.

The concept was founded after a group of friends regularly met at a garage to talk and grill experimental burgers. All who met at the garage made their own special burger, and quickly the offerings grew into an arm's-length list. As a result, the menu at Sickie's has more than 50 burgers, along with about 50 different beers to help wash it all down.
Sickie's also has more than two dozen flavors of wings.
Among the signature Sickie burgers is the Twin Cam, a burger topped with peppered bacon and nacho cheese, dialed in between two grilled cheese sandwiches for buns. The Glazed Doughnut Burger has American cheese and peppered bacon on a glazed doughnut bun.

There are also chicken wings on the menu with about 25 different flavors, including a Sickie's original sauce: PB&J.

Desserts are just as over-the-top as the burgers, and many have booze in them. Silly Rabbit is a milkshake with Trix cereal, vanilla vodka, almond liqueur and sweet chocolate liqueur. The Buttery Fingers adult shake contains Butterfinger bits, Irish cream liqueur, butterscotch liqueur and vanilla vodka. Sickie's also has malts and root beer floats.
