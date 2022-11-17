Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official.
“We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board that H-E-B was planning to build,” said Kist. “As soon as I learned of their plans, I talked to Tommy and his wife and we decided to start a page for our friends to keep them up to date on the happenings.”
Since then, the page has gained a following of more than 9,000 by mid-November and has morphed into the North Texas H-E-B Fanatics Facebook page
, a place for lifelong fans and newbies to celebrate each opening as the brand grows.
“H-E-B has been an unofficial part of my family,” said Trogden. “Growing up in San Antonio, something from the store was at every birthday and every holiday. When we moved to the Dallas area, we were longing for H-E-B to make its way up here.”
The first store feeding the north side of D/FW opened in Frisco in late September, with about 1,500 people waiting in line to get inside to experience all that H-E-B has to offer. Another store opened in Plano in early November with similar fanfare. Weeks after opening, both stores still have lines at times and are often packed. Recently, the Dallas Observer
talked with Kist and Trogden to learn the top six items they think were worth the wait in line.
Jalapeño Pimento Cheese
H-E-B's pimento cheese is nothing like what Mom used to buy.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Longtime fans and newbies alike love this mix of shredded cheddar and white cheddar cheeses with mayonnaise, pimentos and jalapenos.
Bakery Butter Flour Tortillas
The butter tortillas are continuously restocked at H-E-B.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
As one of the most sought-after items in the store, these tortillas are made fresh and are perfect for tacos, fajitas or snacking on the ride home.
Brisket Queso and Bakery Tortilla Chips
This ready-to-bake queso comes with pit‑smoked brisket, pico and cheeses. Grab a bag of thin and crispy bakery tortilla chips to enjoy the melty goodness.
1877 Mineral Water
1877 Mineral Water comes in several different flavors like mango and lime.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Sourced and bottled in Mineral Wells, Texas, this water has a nice balance of effervescence and flavor.
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
There are many varieties of jalapeño poppers; these are just the basic cream cheese variety.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Ready to grill or bake and available in plain (cream cheese), sausage, brisket or boudin, the bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers are a perfect party or anytime snack.
Ready-Made Meals
If you are searching for a variety of quality heat-and-eat meals in small and family-size portions, H-E-B has everything from American and Mexican favorites to Asian and Indian-inspired dishes at an affordable price.
The heat-and-serve pizza from H-E-B is actually good.
Lauren Drewes Daniels