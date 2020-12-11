Son of a Butcher to Bring Sliders to Lowest Greenville

A new burger joint is sliding to Lowest Greenville next week.

Son of a Butcher opens its first standalone restaurant Monday, Dec. 14, and will offer a variety of sliders, milkshakes and fries.

Son of a Butcher first opened in Legacy Hall last March. With the new location, the slider spot will have a fast-casual setup with indoor seating and a large, turfed patio, ideal for social-distancing.

“I bought my first house on the M Streets in the early 2000s, so this has always been a part of my world,” says Rachel Phillips-Luther, Son of a Butcher’s chief brand officer. “But when we thought of a place to birth a quirky, quintessential slider shop, I think all of us just immediately thought of Lowest Greenville. ... This is a community that's not afraid to tell us what they'd like to see different or better. And so for us, that's important. It's an iterative process.”

EXPAND There are plenty of slider options to choose from. Alex Gonzalez

Customers can choose from 13 different sliders, including the classic, containing an A Bar N Ranch Wagyu beef patty, a pickle, a slice of American cheese and the signature SOB sauce.

Specific to the Lower Greenville location are the chicken-fried chicken slider, with chicken-fried chicken, bacon, candied jalapeño and roasted jalapeño cream gravy, as well as the Nashville hot slider with Nashville hot chicken, pimento cheese and a pickle. A single slider is $3.95, but you can mix and match three sliders for $11.25.

Side options worth trying are the Nashville hot cheese curds ($5) and the nacho fries, which are a container of waffle fries with seasoned wagyu, nacho cheese, ranch, queso fresco and micro cilantro ($5).

EXPAND Nashville hot cheese curds and nacho fries Alex Gonzalez

Son of a Butcher will also introduce the sleeve: a mix and matched “butcher’s dozen” of 13 sliders for $45.

With the new standalone location, Son of a Butcher will be able to offer more alcoholic beverages, including frozen Texas tea and hard seltzers by Blind Lemon.

Students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts will paint a mural on the side of the restaurant, which is set to be live-streamed at a later date.

During the opening months, a portion of Son of a Butcher’s sales will benefit the performing arts school downtown.

The new Son of a Butcher is aimed to be optimized for COVID safety protocols. There's a pickup window (not a drive-thru) on the side of the building where customers can pick up their online orders to take home. They will also partner with GrubHub, Favor, DoorDash and UberEats for delivery.

Although it's not the best time to open a restaurant, Phillips-Luther looks forward to joining the Lower Greenville community and offering a selection as diverse as the neighborhood.

“Whether you have a night out on Greenville [post-pandemic] and you want to come in and you fill your tummy after you've had a couple of cocktails, or you're looking for a great patio to hang out with the kids and the pups on a weekend or weekday, I think that this is a place that can be a center of energy for the community,” Phillips-Luther says.

Son of a Butcher, 2026 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville). Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.