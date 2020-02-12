Soup’s On Luncheon Returns for its 12th Year to Support the Stewpot

The Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On luncheon and art sale returns Feb. 20, and tickets are only available until 10 a.m. Thursday.
As usual, we’ll see some of Dallas’ top chefs while the event raises funds for the Stewpot, an agency that is also marking 45 years of serving people experiencing homelessness.
Here's this year's chef lineup:
Jeff Bekavac, Zoli’s Pizza and Cane Rosso
Omar Flores, Whistle Britches
Brian Luscher, 33 Restaurant Group
Danyele McPherson, 80/20 Hospitality
Suki Otsuki, Meddlesome Moth
Caroline Perini, Easy Slider
Janice Provost, Parigi
Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José
Javier Reyes, the Stewpot
Jeramie Robison, City Hall Bistro
Abraham Salum, Salum
Greg Wallace, Omni Dallas
Nick Walker, Virgin Hotels Dallas
Luscher has been involved from the start, and he’ll prepare signature soups for the event.
“The SO luncheon has grown wildly over the last 12 years. From increasing the services provided to the clients of The Stewpot to the wide variety of patrons — our ability to help has only grown,” he says.
The keynote speaker this year is Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell. Founder of the Skid Row Running Club — which provides a running program for the Skid Row community of LA and supports its members to overcome drug and alcohol abuse — Mitchell will share stories about how running can change lives.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the Observer's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Dallas's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
The food-filled event will kick off the Stewpot’s 45th anniversary year, quite a triumph for an organization working for some of our most vulnerable residents in Dallas.
“You get an opportunity to come and have a great lunch, listen to engaging speakers and our always-impactful keynote speaker, and let us share what we do to help Dallas' homeless and at-risk population,” Luscher says. “You get to enjoy a comforting bowl of soup from one of 12 of Dallas's best chefs and, most importantly, give back to the community and impact those in need who could use a helping hand.”
Soup’s On will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St. A one-night-only screening of Skid Row Marathon, a documentary about Skid Row Running Club, will show at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Alamo Drafthouse in the Cedars. Tickets to the luncheon are $250 each and must be purchased by 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!