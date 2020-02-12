Soup’s On Luncheon Returns for its 12th Year to Support the Stewpot

Brian Luscher (right) and Danyele McPherson return for this year's Soup's On luncheon in Dallas.

The Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On luncheon and art sale returns Feb. 20, and tickets are only available until 10 a.m. Thursday.

As usual, we’ll see some of Dallas’ top chefs while the event raises funds for the Stewpot, an agency that is also marking 45 years of serving people experiencing homelessness.

Here's this year's chef lineup: Jeff Bekavac, Zoli’s Pizza and Cane Rosso

Omar Flores, Whistle Britches

Brian Luscher, 33 Restaurant Group

Danyele McPherson, 80/20 Hospitality

Suki Otsuki, Meddlesome Moth

Caroline Perini, Easy Slider

Janice Provost, Parigi

Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José

Javier Reyes, the Stewpot

Jeramie Robison, City Hall Bistro

Abraham Salum, Salum

Greg Wallace, Omni Dallas

Nick Walker, Virgin Hotels Dallas

Luscher has been involved from the start, and he’ll prepare signature soups for the event.

“The SO luncheon has grown wildly over the last 12 years. From increasing the services provided to the clients of The Stewpot to the wide variety of patrons — our ability to help has only grown,” he says.

The keynote speaker this year is Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell. Founder of the Skid Row Running Club — which provides a running program for the Skid Row community of LA and supports its members to overcome drug and alcohol abuse — Mitchell will share stories about how running can change lives.

The annual Soup's On luncheon benefits the Stewpot. Courtesy of the Stewpot

The food-filled event will kick off the Stewpot’s 45th anniversary year, quite a triumph for an organization working for some of our most vulnerable residents in Dallas.

“You get an opportunity to come and have a great lunch, listen to engaging speakers and our always-impactful keynote speaker, and let us share what we do to help Dallas' homeless and at-risk population,” Luscher says. “You get to enjoy a comforting bowl of soup from one of 12 of Dallas's best chefs and, most importantly, give back to the community and impact those in need who could use a helping hand.”

Soup’s On will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St. A one-night-only screening of Skid Row Marathon, a documentary about Skid Row Running Club, will show at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Alamo Drafthouse in the Cedars. Tickets to the luncheon are $250 each and must be purchased by 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.