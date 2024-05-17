Joe V's Smart Shop Sets Opening Date in Southern Dallas

Joe V's Smart Shop is a grocery store launched by H-E-B in 2010 that focuses on innovative price formats to deliver the lowest prices in the marketplace.
In 2022, H-E-B bought an abandoned grocery store space in South Oak Cliff and announced plans to bring a Joe V's to Dallas. This will be the store's first location outside Houston.
The Dallas Morning News recently reported that after two years, the store at the corner of West Wheatland Road and U.S. Highway 67 (4101 Wheatland Road) will open on Wednesday, June 12.
The 50,000-square-foot space is in an old Albertsons, which closed in 2004, contributing to a food desert in the area. The opening of this grocery store will make fresh foods and vegetables more accessible in this neighborhood.
More than 200 workers have already been hired, and a total of 243 is expected by opening day.
When Joe V's was announced, Benaye Wadkins Chambers, the president and CEO of Crossroads, a Dallas nonprofit food pantry focused on building nutrition-stable communities, praised the new grocery store.
"It's wonderful to introduce an H-E-B brand that will meet the needs of the south Dallas community," Chambers added. "It gives the community hope that people believe in our residents and they want to partner with us, to give our community what they need."
Joe V's offers many items found at H-E-B such as freshly baked tortillas, Sushiya sushi, fresh-cut fruit and organic produce. A Reddit user, hotpietptwp, had this to offer in terms of comparison to H-E-B:
"I make it part of my regular rotation. It might not have all the products of a regular HEB or other supermarket. The stock tends to vary, so you can't always count on it having something that you found last time. (...) Still, it is a good way to save money on quality meat and produce."
Another shopper said, "I try to go once every 3-4 weeks to stock up on staples, it’s no frills with less variety than your standard HEB, but the same quality."
Another Joe V's is scheduled to open in spring 2025 at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd.