Stephen Pyles Discusses Stampede’s Move North

Located inside the Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen and Watters Creek Convention Center, Stampede 66 is back in North Texas.

The concept by renowned chef Stephan Pyles offers guests a menu inspired by Pyles’ south Texas upbringing. Having originally opened in Uptown Dallas, Stampede 66 has found new life in Collin County. Since the opening in Allen this past January, Pyles has served a new demographic, as well as loyalists to his other concepts.

“It's been interesting getting to know the community,” Pyles says. “It's definitely a lot of my own clientele. A lot of these people come eat in Dallas. I’ve known some of these people for a long time, and they've told me that it’s nice to have a restaurant like this out in their neighborhood.”

Everything about Stampede 66, even down to the restaurant’s name, was inspired by significant components to Pyles’ childhood, he says.

EXPAND Honey-fried chicken Alex Gonzalez

“The name comes from two things,” Pyles says. “My parents had the local franchise of a Philip 66 restaurant. So that's where the 66 comes from. I was raised in truck stop cafe. And the Stampede is an iconic dancehall in Big Spring. It's about 70 years old and still going strong.”

When Pyles revitalized Stampede 66, he wanted to be representative of other Southwestern influences and cultures, as well as those of Texas. His menu boasts a variety of Southern fare with Texas, Mexican and Cajun creole influences.

Stampede 66’s menu includes some of Pyles’ well known dishes, including his honey-fried chicken, which comes with mashed potato tots and Mable’s buttermilk biscuits ($19). His newer items include pork belly tacos with a pickled onion slaw with a side of tortilla soup ($8), as well as a grilled coriander pork chop, cut and served atop a bed of green beans and corn.

EXPAND Blackened shrimp and grits Alex Gonzalez

The blackened shrimp and grits are worth trying, too ($21). The grits are cooked to just the right heat and mixed with a chunky, spicy chorizo. Upon the first taste, you can experience flavors of Texas alongside Mexican and cajun creole cuisines' flavors.

In addition to hearty food, Stampede 66’s menu also has an approachable wine list at varying price levels. There are crowd favorites such as Meiomi pinot noir, Caymus cabernet sauvignon, Studio by Miraval Rose, as well as particular selections, such as Prisoner “Eternally Silenced” and Prisoner Saldo zinfandel. Bottles range from the upper $20s to nearly $200 with the Silver Oak Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon.

EXPAND Grilled coriander pork chop Alex Gonzalez

While Pyles says he enjoys connecting with his current clientele in the Arts District with Flora Street Cafe and Fauna, he says he appreciates Stampede 66’s hotel location, as it allows him to let visitors from various parts of Dallas-Fort Worth to taste his southern fare.

“That's always what this concept has been about,” Pyles says, “showing people from all parts of the world that we are very Texas proud. So, when somebody comes in from New York or California, it's nice to say this is the way we do it in Texas.”

Stampede 66, 777 Watters Creek Blvd., Allen. 844-203-4999.