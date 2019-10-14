Feeling Crabby? The Best Time of the Year Can Make You Feel Better

Some people like pumpkin spice lattes this time of year. The rest of us go for the stone crab claws.

As of today, stone crab season is back at Truluck’s.

Yeah, it’s a chain.

And yeah, the former building had nearly 10 times the charm the current one on McKinney Avenue has.

But the launch of this seven-month season is still something worth mentioning because those crab claws are delicious. And even if you’re missing that warm, intimate setting of the old Uptown space, it's still a good spot to upgrade your after-work drinks (and snacks).

The stone crab is a sweet meat, and honestly the claws you’ll find at Truluck’s consistently taste fresh, at least in the last 11 years I’ve been going there. And on Monday evenings, you can get unlimited claws for a better price (still at daily market value).

Stone crab season at Truluck’s is Oct. 15 through May 15.

Also, TIL: Stone crabs can regenerate their claws when they’re removed correctly. I knew crabs were my favorite.

Truluck's, 2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown). 214-220-2401.