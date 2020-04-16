Good to Go: Steady, Flavorful Tacodeli Is Open Extra Hours for Your Quarantine Needs

The Frontera fundido sirloin and Heather tacos from Tacodeli in Dallas — looking less pretty after transport than they would in the restaurant normally.

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas’ restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

To give in to a craving you have nearly every day can really make you happy.

Especially when you’re quarantined.

That happened yesterday, while I was not only self-isolating but moving. Moving during this time is weird, BTW — especially since I’m doing it all myself. I, unlike some other people I know, am taking social distancing seriously, even if it means schlepping everything up to the new place myself.

But to do that, I need fuel. And what better fuel is there than tacos?

Tacos are the best fuel for moving. Taylor Adams

I remember when Tacodeli wasn’t open in Dallas yet; a weekend trip to Austin would involve waking up early to go get breakfast tacos there.

Then when they did come to town, opening in West Dallas, I was there way too frequently, posting too-similar photos of the Jess special, add chorizo.

Yesterday I didn’t get that taco. For one, chorizo appears to not be an option these days. But Tacodeli is open until 8 p.m. right now (that’s later than usual) with plenty on the menu.

I also (now) like when I can easily order online from my phone, note my vehicle, show up to a restaurant, roll down my back window and they throw a bag in the back (even if it is on top of my bike, like it might’ve been yesterday).

What I was about to get was plenty of protein and vegetables via two tacos.

I will note I made my order online and showed up to the curb 10 minutes early and my small bag was ready — show up early if you don’t want your tacos sitting around.

They’re wrapped in rolled foil, meaning you’re not getting a pretty taco anyway — not helpful for the purpose of my sharing photos here, but they still hit the spot when you want a taco with a decent tortilla and fresh ingredients.

Is there a better smell than sauteed onions? Taylor Adams

The Frontera fundido sirloin is filled just enough with glazed sirloin, Jack cheese and sautéed poblano and onion. It’s fairly straightforward with plenty of roasted flavor, made brighter by the addition of verde salsa.

Because I generally don’t eat enough vegetables, I’m immediately proud of myself when I order something under a “vegetarian” section.

The Heather taco has refried black beans, a block of grilled queso fresco, a leaf of lettuce, diced tomato and plenty of guacamole. Add in the spicy Dona salsa, and the heat makes this a perfect complement to the meaty Frontera taco.

Mind you, we have tons of tacos in town. While Tacodeli is good, it may not be a favorite; but it is open more days than other places. Add in the convenience of online ordering, prepaying and rolling up curbside and being able to do it all on a Monday makes it pretty darn attractive.

Tacodeli, 1878 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas) and 8031 Walnut Hill Lane (Northeast Dallas). Curbside pickup available.