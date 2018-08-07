Woman-Owned Tapas Castile Brings Authentic, Affordable Tapas to Trinity Groves

Tapas Castile opened in Trinity Groves at the beginning of 2018, in the former Casa Rubia space. Co-owned by FT33 alumnae Jessica Kate-Martinez and Kendra Valentine, it is a “modernista” take on a traditional Spanish tapas bar, featuring local Texas products and proteins whenever possible. The name is a celebration of the Castilian region of Spain and the owners’ commitment to serving authentic Spanish fare.

Before opening Tapas Castile, Kate-Martinez and Valentine traveled throughout Spain, and they brought back the best of what they ate. Kate-Martinez, whose mother is from Spain, helms the front of the house. She is a certified sommelier and has worked harvests at Spanish wineries. Valentine is the executive chef, and her knowledge and passion of butchery, in particular, shine through in the menu.

The menu begins with charcutería, cheese and pintxos (composed bites). There are six Spanish meat and cheese selections, of which you can order four ($18), eight ($28) or a full tasting ($40). The jamón Iberico is an additional $2.