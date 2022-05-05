Taste of Dallas is Back this Summer for its 36th Year

North Texas’ biggest food festival, Taste of Dallas, returns to Dallas Market Hall for its 36th year in June. Organizers are excited to announce all-new attractions and all-inclusive experiences showcasing the culinary talents of local vendors and small businesses.
Visitors can catch a “Live by Fire” grilling demonstration at the barbecue-themed Smoke and Sauce section and sample freshly seared meats. Bacon enthusiasts can try cinnamon bacon twist-sticks at the festival’s all new Baconland. Other themes include Tacophoria, Veggie Paradise, Global Flavors and Taste Curbside, according to a press release.
Operations Vice President, Cole Yates, estimates that close to 80 North Texan vendors, restaurants, artisans and other businesses will be there, some sponsored by the GO TEXAN Market. After a difficult few years for the food and restaurant industry, Yates is excited to Taste of Dallas come back in full force. “We’re trying to create whatever platform they [local vendors] need to succeed,” he said.
The festival is also unveiling the VIP Taste Tour, which offers an all-inclusive food and drink experience. The tour is a reinvention of the VIP Foodie pass that still delivers a high-end sampling of festival finds but with easier access to all visitors. Yates said this year’s Taste of Dallas emphasizes a family-friendly environment that is welcome to all.
But for perhaps imbibe in more adult experience, with the Whisky, BBQ and Bacon experience ($85) on Friday, June 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. that will feature more than 75 whiskies to taste along with samples of bacon and barbecue. This might be the perfect Texas culinary experience. All it needs is a sad country song to go along with it.
The festival will be held for three days, from June 10–12, with free parking all weekend. Tickets are on sale now at $15 through June 6, then increase to $20. General admission is free to children 10 and under, active military and first responders.