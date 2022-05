Taste of Dallas is Back this Summer for its 36th Year

North Texas’ biggest food festival, Taste of Dallas , returns to Dallas Market Hall for its 36th year in June. Organizers are excited to announce all-new attractions and all-inclusive experiences showcasing the culinary talents of local vendors and small businesses.Visitors can catch a “Live by Fire” grilling demonstration at the barbecue-themed Smoke and Sauce section and sample freshly seared meats. Bacon enthusiasts can try cinnamon bacon twist-sticks at the festival’s all new Baconland. Other themes include Tacophoria, Veggie Paradise, Global Flavors and Taste Curbside, according to a press release.Operations Vice President, Cole Yates, estimates that close to 80 North Texan vendors, restaurants, artisans and other businesses will be there, some sponsored by the GO TEXAN Market . After a difficult few years for the food and restaurant industry, Yates is excited to Taste of Dallas come back in full force. “We’re trying to create whatever platform they [local vendors] need to succeed,” he said.The festival is also unveiling the VIP Taste Tour, which offers an all-inclusive food and drink experience. The tour is a reinvention of the VIP Foodie pass that still delivers a high-end sampling of festival finds but with easier access to all visitors. Yates said this year’s Taste of Dallas emphasizes a family-friendly environment that is welcome to all.But for perhaps imbibe in more adult experience, with theexperience ($85) on Friday, June 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. that will feature more than 75 whiskies to taste along with samples of bacon and barbecue. This might be the perfect Texas culinary experience. All it needs is a sad country song to go along with it.The festival will be held for three days, from June 10–12, with free parking all weekend. Tickets are on sale now at $15 through June 6, then increase to $20. General admission is free to children 10 and under, active military and first responders.