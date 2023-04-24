Tequila Social Coming to the Katy Trail This Spring

The Harwood District just can't quit. It must have been an only child growing up, with distant but check-writing parents who bestowed upon it the confidence to do anything it wants. Because it does just that.
We're speaking of the "district" or neighborhood north of downtown that encompasses many commercial, retail and residential properties, all owned by Harwood International. Its hospitality arm currently has 12 restaurants in the area, including Happiest Hour, Harwood Arms, Mercat Bistro and on.
But, the portfolio was glaringly missing a proper tequila-slinging spot.
The space is inspired by the landscape of Big Bend and the laidback towns of West Texas. There will be one entrance directly off the Katy Trail and another through the parking garage in the adjacent building.
Chef Taylor Kearney has created a menu with Tex-Mex standard hits like charred skirt steak fajitas, Baja fish tacos and queso.
The space also includes a mural locally designed by Pickle Schmitt Co.
Tequila Social will open this spring for lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekend. We'll keep you posted