Texas Monthly Reveals Its Best New Restaurants. Here Are the Ones in Dallas.

Salaryman is definitely a good one to see on this list.

I cannot wait until my March edition of Texas Monthly arrives, when I can see the layout of Patricia Sharpe’s best new restaurants in Texas for 2020.

I’ll have to find time to make my way to all of them, but of course, we’ll take time here to nod to our Dallas ones — none of which are a surprise.

Homewood comes in at No. 4; Salaryman No. 6; Khao Noodle Shop No. 8. Ka-Tip Thai Street Food and Beverley’s get honorable mentions.

We can agree with all, but I’m going to take this time to give more attention to Justin Holt’s Salaryman.

Chow chow: all the best pickling with cabbage, carrot, kombu and peppers, dressed in garlic soy. Taylor Adams

We recently went by the Bishop Arts restaurant where we ordered nearly all the yakitori we could handle. (That’s a level you must know, as they do not offer to-go boxes. Hooray, sustainability!)

EXPAND One of a few glorious slats of yakitori we experienced on our visit. Taylor Adams

I think I was telling people about the chicken inner thigh I had tasted daily for about a week (says someone who rarely orders chicken enthusiastically). The waves of plates that kept coming out were just what we wanted — we didn’t have a miss.

I'm not here for a full review, of course, but, the wings were crispy, the hearts were perfectly meaty, we wanted more of the rib and back, and the Texas wagyu with pickled okra was nothing short of phenomenal (says someone who could eat steak and okra everyday).