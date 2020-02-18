 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Salaryman is definitely a good one to see on this list.EXPAND
Taylor Adams

Texas Monthly Reveals Its Best New Restaurants. Here Are the Ones in Dallas.

Taylor Adams | February 18, 2020 | 4:00am
I cannot wait until my March edition of Texas Monthly arrives, when I can see the layout of Patricia Sharpe’s best new restaurants in Texas for 2020.

I’ll have to find time to make my way to all of them, but of course, we’ll take time here to nod to our Dallas ones — none of which are a surprise.

Homewood comes in at No. 4; Salaryman No. 6; Khao Noodle Shop No. 8. Ka-Tip Thai Street Food and Beverley’s get honorable mentions.

We can agree with all, but I’m going to take this time to give more attention to Justin Holt’s Salaryman.

We recently went by the Bishop Arts restaurant where we ordered nearly all the yakitori we could handle. (That’s a level you must know, as they do not offer to-go boxes. Hooray, sustainability!)

One of a few glorious slats of yakitori we experienced on our visit.EXPAND
Taylor Adams

I think I was telling people about the chicken inner thigh I had tasted daily for about a week (says someone who rarely orders chicken enthusiastically). The waves of plates that kept coming out were just what we wanted — we didn’t have a miss.

I'm not here for a full review, of course, but, the wings were crispy, the hearts were perfectly meaty, we wanted more of the rib and back, and the Texas wagyu with pickled okra was nothing short of phenomenal (says someone who could eat steak and okra everyday).

Don't get the Texas wagyu with pickled okra to share. You won't.EXPAND
Taylor Adams

