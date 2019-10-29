The Texas Veggie Fair Is Back for Its 10th Year

The Texas Veggie Fair returns this weekend, this time to the Dallas Farmers Market.

Some of us remember when it was new, and man, it’s hard to believe the Texas Veggie Fair marks its 10th year in Dallas.

But here we are, and here it will be this weekend.

It was previously in one of our prettiest parks, Reverchon, but they’re moving east to the Dallas Farmers Market. Either way, they’re bringing some things worth celebrating to those of us who love vegetables.

More than 120 vendors will be across the Farmers Market — not just the shed, but throughout other areas, too. You’ll find vegan food, cruelty-free products, animal rights and rescue organizations, yoga, kids activities and more.

A look at what else you’ll get at this year’s fair:



11:30 a.m.: Sustainable Duo (eco-entrepreneurs) will give their Let's Get Zero-Wasted presentation.

12:30 and 2:30 p.m.: Eddie Garza, senior food and nutrition manager for the Humane Society of the U.S. and a leading figure in the movement to reform food systems in Latin American communities, will host cooking demonstrations. He’ll do one in Spanish at 12:30 p.m. and in English at 2:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.: Carol Adams, a feminist-vegan and author, will discuss her book Protest Kitchen .

. 3:30 p.m.: United States Olympic weightlifter Kendrick Farris will speak. He was one of the plant-based athletes who was in the film, The Game Changers .

. 4:30 p.m. Miss Krystle, vegan electro-pop singer/songwriter, will perform.

Surely, after 10 years, far more people know how delicious plant-based foods can be. Seen here. Ijeoma Onyekwe

The event is free to attend (you can still RSVP). A $50 VIP ticket gets you free parking in a nearby lot (which may alone may make it worthy), a goodie bag, VIP entrance, access to a lounge, priority seating at the speaker stage and some other fun things.

2019 Texas Veggie Fair, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (downtown).