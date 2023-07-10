36 State Fair Fried Food Semi-Finalists Named; Here Are the 10 Most Intriguing

As we slog through the dog days of another searing Texas summer, the countdown to the annual State Fair of Texas (starting September 29) has begun.
Always fascinating is the fierce and hyper-creative competition between concessionaires who aspire to attain (or retain) their spots atop the State Fair's fried food mountain, which is, to say the least, no simple task.
The 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards are underway, and 36 semifinalists have survived the cut (down from 57). Only the tastiest and most distinctive culinary creations will advance. Of the 36, just three will take home winning titles: Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet, and Most Creative.
Semifinalists will be judged on uniqueness, presentation, creativity and taste. In mid-August, the field will be whittled down to 10.
Here are 10 semifinalists from the field of 36 we’re most looking forward to.
Creole Etouffee Beignets
This creation is a beignet filled with onions, bell peppers, celery, shrimp, sausage and rice, deep-fried and topped with powdered sugar. Wild. Maybe the most intriguing of the semifinalists.
Deep-Fried Birria Bomb
Here, Oaxaca cheese, birria (made from a family recipe) and mashed potatoes are rolled into a ball, dipped into a special batter, then deep-fried. Before being served it's topped with cilantro and a drizzle of fire-roasted poblano ranch dressing.
Deep-Fried Pho
Naturally, it was just a matter of time before a deep-fried version of pho found its way to the State Fair, right? One bite promises a mouthful of rice noodles, thinly sliced beef, bean sprouts and slowly simmered pho broth.
OX’cellent Soul Roll
Braised oxtail fused with crumbled home-style cornbread, butter, celery and sweet onions, all rolled into a flaky spring roll. Then fried. We’ll take a dozen, please.
Turkey Ribs
The turkey legs at the State Fair are famous. Could turkey ribs be, too, someday? Who knows? These ribs are gently fried, then served with "stuffing seasoned fries" and homemade giblet gravy. Or you can get them Texas-style with barbecue-sauced fries, jalapenos and pickles if you prefer.
Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas
Traditional sopapillas are topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, a sweet bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweetened mascarpone cheese and crumbled Nilla wafers, which is all dusted with powdered sugar. Damn. You had us at bourbon and sopapillas, but sure, we’ll happily take the rest too.
Deep-Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls
Flaky and buttery dough is layered with 16-hour-smoked chopped brisket, then rolled, deep-fried and glazed in honey butter sauce. Peak sweet and savory.
Deep-Fried Oatmeal Pie
Ah, those Little Debbie oatmeal crème pies we spent many a childhood night stuffing into our faces in front of the pantry. Now, take those and coat them in Dr Pepper-flavored pancake batter (what?), fry them, then drizzle with a Big Red reduction (wut?) and soak in marshmallow sauce. Is this real life?
Not’Cho Average Nachos
As the name says, cheddar nachos from your local sports bar these are not. Here, wonton wrappers are filled with cherry (or apple) filling, deep-fried (of course), sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and topped with whipped cream and brownie crumbs. These are then garnished with strawberry slices, blueberries and diced peaches. Oh, how about a citrus glaze and chocolate sauce with a cajeta-filled churro stick tossed in for good measure? Sure, why not?
Deep-Fried Vietnamese Coffee
Slow-brewed Vietnamese coffee-infused cake rolled, battered and deep-fried, then served with condensed sweet milk.