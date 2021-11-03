Support Us

The Anvil Pub in Deep Ellum Closes Shop

November 2, 2021 2:39PM

The Anvil Pub in Deep Ellum sold its last round on Halloween.
After 11 years, an iconic bar in Deep Ellum has served its last drink. The English-style pub opened in 2010 as a place that was anti-schtick in a town with stacks of it. It displayed that attitude best with its brunch specials collectively called “F*ckbrunch,” which included bloody mary’s garnished with bacon cheeseburger sliders, onion rings and potatoes, among other things.

Originally opened by Patrick Bridges and his sons Joshua and Jeremy, the bar was charismatic and gritty.

Their bloody mary, pictured below, won a Best of Dallas in 2017 and 2018.

Alas, on Halloween they posted to their Facebook account that “all good things must come to an end…”

On their last day of business they invited everyone to have a last shot of Jameson with the whole crew. The comments section then got busy with customers frustrated at having missed that chance for one last drink.

Based on comments from Anvil, it appears that they couldn’t work out terms on rent with their landlord after COVID. Two broken HVAC units added to the strain.

We reached out to the owners to see if they have any plans and will update if we hear back. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels
