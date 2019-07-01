God Bless America (and Barbecue): The Best Fourth of July Food Events in Dallas

Legacy Hall is celebrating the Fourth of July for four days, July 3-6. On Thursday, everyone with a valid military ID can receive one complimentary Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. beer (third-floor taproom); there will be outdoor games for kids in the Box Garden; a community art piece will serve as a fundraiser for veterans; and Chet Stevens (funky blues-rock/singer-songwriter) will perform at 8 p.m.

What: Fourth of July Freedom Celebration

When: 9 a.m.-midnight Thursday, July 4

Where: Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

***

Immediately following McKinney’s Red, Which and Boom parade downtown, head to the Star-Spangled Salsa Fest put on by Bernard’s Gourmet Foods. This spicy food festival aims to provide tasty holiday fun for the whole family. See individuals, spicy food pros and chefs compete to determine the best salsa and hot sauce. All proceeds benefit the Community Garden Kitchen of Collin County.

What: McKinney Star-Spangled Salsa Fest

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Chestnut Square Heritage Village, 315 S. Chestnut St., McKinney

Tickets: $10 at the door, children 12 and younger are free

***

Celebrate the Fourth in Oak Lawn with a picnic. This free event will have a variety of festivities: games, prizes, food and hands-on activities. Sack racing, face painting and a unicorn spit table (not 100% on what that is, but instructions say bring a white T-shirt or towel) are also on the agenda.

What: LGBTQ Community Picnic

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave. (Oak Lawn)

***

Irving Masjid ICI and ICI Outreach are hosting a family-friendly barbecue to celebrate the EID and Independence Day.

What: BBQ & Kids’ Games

When: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Islamic Center of Irving, 2555 Esters Road, Irving

***

Ida Claire is hosting a Kaboom Town watch party with food and drink specials, as well as live music from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets include a reservation on the patio, valet parking and one cocktail: Ida’s Bomb Pop. Fireworks begin at 8:33 p.m. If you have a reservation, you must arrive by 6:30 p.m.

What: Fourth of July Kaboom Town Watch Party

When: 6:30-11 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Ida Claire, 5001 Belt Line Road (Addison)

Tickets: $25; kiley.sage@fbrest.com

***

If you don't want to commit but want some Fourth of July deals:

Stirr: $5 beer and brats on Fourth of July. 2803 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Vidorra: All-day happy hour with half-priced appetizers, $4 select beers, $5 select wines, $6 Vidorrita. 2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Off the Bone Barbecue: $7.50 street tacos and Texas lagers, $1 off Community Beer with combo plate, 10% off large takeout order (made by July 1). 1734 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)

Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse: Purchase a family pack and get a free pound of meat. 2202 Inwood Road (Medical District)