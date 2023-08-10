The Grapevine Bar Is Moving; Farewell Party and Mini-Estate Sale Planned

click to enlarge The things that make The Grapevine Bar special will be double-packed in bubble wrap. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Closing Party

Dallas' quirkiest and most fantastic dive bar, The Grapevine, is shutting down. But fear not, it's just moving down the road.The Grapevine has been a soft pink beacon of slushie-Everclear hope on Maple Avenue for almost 30 years. So many things made this spot special to so many people: from the strong drinks, basketball court in the back and mismatched old chairs to "whatever" bathrooms and come-one-come-all clientele, the latter of which earned the place the nickname "everything bar."A no-fuss vibe and great service helped The Grapevine gain legions of loyal imbibers to go with stories to make you blush the deepest shade of crimson.Alas, the property the bar sits on was purchased by Dallas real estate company Crow Holdings, which is why the spot is shutting down. But fear not, co-owners Michelle and Ronny Honea found a new bar home in what used to be Redfield's Neighborhood Tavern at 2213 Butler St., less than 2 miles from the current location.The new bar will offer much more space inside, including a fully equipped kitchen, along with enough room outdoors for a basketball court and live music. As for that special Grapevine flair, the Honeas have promised to carefully bubble wrap as much as they can for the move.Michelle also senses a bit of kismet with the move."There are so many weird coincidences," she says. "In 1996, the summer we opened here, it was hotter than hell. We're across from the original Parkland Hospital now, and where we're moving to is across from the new Parkland Hospital. There are just so many little signs that it's going to be OK."As for the new space, Honea says initially it was intimidating but they're figuring out the angles."It's such a big undertaking," Honea says. "Moving from such a small space, where everything is steps away, whereas the bar over there is 60 feet long."The Grapevine has posted a countdown to closing day on social media and spray-painted it on the exterior of the building, which is so on point for this quirky little space. In a world of coifed and fake Instagram posts, this is a perfect demonstration of why this bar is so beloved.The closing party is Aug. 20, and the last day of service is Aug. 23. On that date, guests can take their drink glass home."We want to give people time. We don't want anyone to miss it," Honea says. "That gives people a little bit of time. We have people who are driving in from Houston and Austin, flying in from Florida and North Carolina."At the Aug. 20 party, a merchandise table will have T-shirts commemorating the Maple Avenue space. The shirts are available to buy at the bar now.Just like at any Saturday morning garage sale, Michelle is putting price tags on things that they don't want to pack and move. See something you like? If it has a price tag on it, you can buy it."People have been making us some crazy, extravagant offers on things to buy," she says."If we had more time we could have done a silent auction. Somebody offered us so many thousands of dollars for the bathroom doors, but those are coming with us. Then I was like, 'Well, maybe if you up that a little more we'll consider it,'" she says with a laugh.As for opening the new bar, the Honeas are waiting for the TABC to process their liquor license address change. They hope that will be done within a month.The countdown is on.