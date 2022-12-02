The Londoner's Mockingbird Station Location Offers British Comfort Food, Soccer and Plenty of Booze

The space that once housed longtime Mockingbird Station pub Trinity Hall is now home to The Londoner.
A British-style neighborhood pub, The Londoner has two other locations, in Addison and Colleyville. The Mockingbird Station locale has all the same earmarks: a vast selection of beers, signature cocktails, wines, whiskeys and scotches. The scotch list is impressive, with anything from a $13 pour of Glenmorangie 10 to a $100 glass of 30-year-aged Glenfiddich and a bunch in between.
The fare served at The Londoner is mostly traditional English: fish and chips, steak and mushroom pie, and bangers and mash (English sausage lathered in onion gravy and served with mashed potatoes and Yorkshire pudding) are some of the choices. It also boasts a fine roster of sandwiches. Somehow, we overlooked the Guinness cheesesteak while going through the menu. Guinness-braised rib-eye is topped with melted Swiss, caramelized onions, peppers and mushrooms on a hoagie roll and served with a side of Guinness sauce. On our next visit, that’s going to happen for sure.
We started with a pint of Smithwick’s ($5.50), a dark Irish red ale with a nutty and slightly bitter finish, and a plate of Scotch eggs ($9.50). We could’ve had a million of these boiled eggs wrapped in pork sausage, then breaded and deep-fried and accompanied by strawberry-jalapeño jam.
Like its much older sibling location in Addison, this version has a dimly lit interior, red-brick walls and dark woods throughout. It truly does capture that homey, old-English pub charm vibe. There are plenty of TVs, and it’s evident that The Londoner is a haven for soccer watch parties. But if you’re not a soccer fan, grab your beer and head to the dart boards for a friendly game. Not into darts? Then head outside to the spacious patio and show off your bag-tossing skills on the cornhole boards. There’s plenty at The Londoner to keep you busy.
viewing schedule posted on its website for watch party times.
The Londoner, 5231 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 250 (Mockingbird Station). Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.