Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

The Londoner's Mockingbird Station Location Offers British Comfort Food, Soccer and Plenty of Booze

December 2, 2022 4:00AM

The Londoner's Scotch eggs come paired with strawberry-jalapeño jam.
The Londoner's Scotch eggs come paired with strawberry-jalapeño jam. Nick Reynolds
The space that once housed longtime Mockingbird Station pub Trinity Hall is now home to The Londoner.

A British-style neighborhood pub, The Londoner has two other locations, in Addison and Colleyville. The Mockingbird Station locale has all the same earmarks: a vast selection of beers, signature cocktails, wines, whiskeys and scotches. The scotch list is impressive, with anything from a $13 pour of Glenmorangie 10 to a $100 glass of 30-year-aged Glenfiddich and a bunch in between.

The fare served at The Londoner is mostly traditional English: fish and chips, steak and mushroom pie, and bangers and mash (English sausage lathered in onion gravy and served with mashed potatoes and Yorkshire pudding) are some of the choices. It also boasts a fine roster of sandwiches. Somehow, we overlooked the Guinness cheesesteak while going through the menu. Guinness-braised rib-eye is topped with melted Swiss, caramelized onions, peppers and mushrooms on a hoagie roll and served with a side of Guinness sauce. On our next visit, that’s going to happen for sure.

We started with a pint of Smithwick’s ($5.50), a dark Irish red ale with a nutty and slightly bitter finish, and a plate of Scotch eggs ($9.50). We could’ve had a million of these boiled eggs wrapped in pork sausage, then breaded and deep-fried and accompanied by strawberry-jalapeño jam.
click to enlarge
These aren't the Texas pasties you might be familiar with, but they're even more tasty.
Nick Reynolds
Next, we tried the Texas pasties ($13), Guinness-braised short rib in a golden flaky puff pastry served with horseradish chive cream sauce. Our waitress, who was fantastic, said it was her favorite item on the menu. It was easy to taste why.

Like its much older sibling location in Addison, this version has a dimly lit interior, red-brick walls and dark woods throughout. It truly does capture that homey, old-English pub charm vibe. There are plenty of TVs, and it’s evident that The Londoner is a haven for soccer watch parties. But if you’re not a soccer fan, grab your beer and head to the dart boards for a friendly game. Not into darts? Then head outside to the spacious patio and show off your bag-tossing skills on the cornhole boards. There’s plenty at The Londoner to keep you busy.
click to enlarge
The Londoner's cheese board is a shareable assortment of cheeses, fruit, bread and crackers.
Nick Reynolds
We wrapped things up with the shareable Londoner cheese board ($22), an assortment of cheeses, candied pecans, sliced green apples, bread and crackers served with fig chutney and Dijon mustard. Our dessert was a simple Irish coffee ($10) with dark java, a good splash of Irish whiskey and cream topping.
click to enlarge
The Londoner's space is warm and inviting, especially for soccer fans.
Nick Reynolds
Back to fútbol: Soccer fans, with the attention of much of the globe on the World Cup, there’s no better time to check out The Londoner than now. See the viewing schedule posted on its website for watch party times.

The Londoner, 5231 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 250 (Mockingbird Station). Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation