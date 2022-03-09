The Mexican Brings Traditional Northern Mexico Dishes to The Design District

Situated in the heart of the Design District, The Mexican is opening March 10, offering Northern Mexico-inspired dishes passed down from generation to generation.
Described as a love letter from Mexico by the owner, businessman Roberto Gonzalez Alcalá, The Mexican will serve cherished hometown recipes, including gourmet sauces and salsas, from Monterrey.
“We are not your typical Mexican restaurant,” says Alcalá in a press statement. “Inside our doors, we are uncovering a new contemporary Mexico that takes authenticity and luxury to uncharted heights. Guests will experience an elevated, cosmopolitan dining adventure that exemplifies the true, traditional Mexican culture of innovation and passion, with great cuisine, all in one.”
With Lomeli at the helm, however, we know it’s good hands. Lomeli most recently took over as executive chef of Las Vegas’ Top of the World in 2019 according to Eater Las Vegas. Before that, he was an executive chef at Hecho en Vegas at the MGM Grand.
The Mexican will be open seven days a week for dinner. Private dining rooms are available for smaller, more intimate gatherings featuring regional art, with the “Oaxaca Room” showcasing pieces by Jacobo and Maria Angeles from Oaxaca.
The Mexican, 1401 Turtle Creek Blvd., 214-210-5700. Open 6 p.m. - midnight Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m. - midnight Friday-Sunday.