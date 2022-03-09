Support Us

The Mexican Brings Traditional Northern Mexico Dishes to The Design District

March 9, 2022 4:00AM

The Mexican will offer a 'tequila wall.' Courtesy of The Mexican
Situated in the heart of the Design District, The Mexican is opening March 10, offering Northern Mexico-inspired dishes passed down from generation to generation.

Described as a love letter from Mexico by the owner, businessman Roberto Gonzalez Alcalá, The Mexican will serve cherished hometown recipes, including gourmet sauces and salsas, from Monterrey.
The Mexican's glowing interior was designed by Paulian Moran.
The Mexican's glowing interior was designed by Paulian Moran.
Courtesy of The Mexican
The menu will be spearheaded by chef Rodrigo Lomeli, along with a luxurious interior designed by Paulina Moran. Primarily spotlighting Monterrey, The Mexican’s menu will offer a “modern, cosmopolitan touch to traditional Mexican cuisine.”

“We are not your typical Mexican restaurant,” says Alcalá in a press statement. “Inside our doors, we are uncovering a new contemporary Mexico that takes authenticity and luxury to uncharted heights. Guests will experience an elevated, cosmopolitan dining adventure that exemplifies the true, traditional Mexican culture of innovation and passion, with great cuisine, all in one.”
Filet and bone marrow tacos from The Mexican.
Filet and bone marrow tacos from The Mexican.
Courtesy of The Mexican
What exactly will be on the menu has not been explained but the team behind the Mexican said the space will be a culinary-driven, authentic, and romantic experience “that Dallas has not seen before.”

With Lomeli at the helm, however, we know it’s good hands. Lomeli most recently took over as executive chef of Las Vegas’ Top of the World in 2019 according to Eater Las Vegas. Before that, he was an executive chef at Hecho en Vegas at the MGM Grand.
Another look inside The Mexican
Another look inside The Mexican
Courtesy of The Mexican
The Mexican spares no expense with a tequila wall and tasting table, an eccentric cigar lounge equipped with state-of-the-art ventilation, and multi-level, picturesque outdoor patios.

The Mexican will be open seven days a week for dinner. Private dining rooms are available for smaller, more intimate gatherings featuring regional art, with the “Oaxaca Room” showcasing pieces by Jacobo and Maria Angeles from Oaxaca.

The Mexican, 1401 Turtle Creek Blvd., 214-210-5700. Open 6 p.m. - midnight Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m. - midnight Friday-Sunday.
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

