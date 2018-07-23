Craft Ice Cream Explodes Around Dallas, But the Soda Fountain Lives On

Maybe, if you're on the particularly young end of the millennial spectrum, your grandparents told you stories that started with “We went down to the soda fountain,” and you had absolutely no idea what that meant. You had never seen somewhere that made beverages and ice cream from scratch, paired alongside diner classics and the pseudo-1950s aesthetic, except maybe for Sonic.

It’s not your fault because as a whole, the pharmacy soda fountain concept has drastically been passed over in favor of faster and cheaper options. Sodas and shakes have taken a backseat to make room for the food to be the star of the dining experience.

In Dallas, the only major player in the classic soda fountain industry is Highland Park Soda Fountain, a DFW classic since 1912. Mary Duncan, its assistant manager, says authenticity and a commitment to quality are what makes it succeed.