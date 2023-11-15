 Spin Coffee and Vinyl in North Dallas is for Coffee and Music Lovers | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Coffee

Meet the Dallas Coffee Shop with a Cereal Bar and Vinyl Collection

This coffee shop and record store hybrid delivers on drinks, music and atmosphere.
November 15, 2023
At The Spin Coffee & Vinyl, music and mocha make a great pair.
At The Spin Coffee & Vinyl, music and mocha make a great pair. Carly May Gravley
Share this:
The Spin Coffee & Vinyl, a hybrid coffee and music store in Far North Dallas, has the kind of ambiance people make ASMR videos trying to replicate: a cozy coffee shop with a record player spinning oldies. That search on YouTube brings up over 5 million results. Those do in a pinch if you’re trying to fall asleep, but what Spin has going for it is a little harder to replicate.

The menu at the coffee shop side of things is simple, sticking to the familiar drinks you’ll find in most cafes. Three-dollar lattes and cappuccinos while perusing albums isn't a bad deal at all. There are also chai, teas and espresso shots. The presentation of the drinks is both aesthetically pleasing and functional. The coffee cups have rims that spiral and swoop outward. This not only feels visually in line with the vinyl record theme but also makes it easier to sip out of a completely full cup.
click to enlarge
A cup of mocha fit for Instagram. It tastes pretty good too.
Carly May Gravley
The drinks themselves are a warm and fuzzy way to start the day. The mocha is smooth, with an Instagramable chocolate drizzle on top. The drinks pair well with pastries — croissants, scones and biscuit sandwiches — from local bakeries such as La Casita and Reverie Bakeshop.

The other, quirkier breakfast option is found at the cereal bar. This includes a selection of single-serving boxes of most major cereals as well as large tubes of cereal ready to dispense right into your bowl. The setup is fun and eye-catching, but we have to nitpick the mechanism that dispenses the cereal, which does so in a way that is time-consuming and appears to be grinding up the cereal more than anything else. An adjustment to this would make the cereal bar a much sweeter experience.
click to enlarge
A breakfast selection for the young at heart.
Carly May Gravley
Like we said, the menu is simple, but the owners are clearly aiming to build community. When you walk in for the first time, the environment is welcoming and the setup is intuitive and familiar. You already feel like a regular. The Rolling Stones’ Their Satanic Majesties Request was the music selection the day we were there, and the barista was more than happy to chat with us about the album as well as the merits of '60s Stones versus '70s Stones.

The Spin also has a decent selection of board games to play while you're there. You can obviously bring a friend with you to play, but it also feels like the kind of place where you can link up with a stranger and it wouldn’t be awkward. Conversely, it's not a spot where it’s easy to hole up in a corner and hide behind your laptop. The space is designed to be inherently social and almost compels guests to engage.

As for the record selection, it’s fun to browse but it may not meet everyone’s standards. This section of the store is fairly small, and while there's a solid collection of popular artists and albums for sale, there are few surprises that would catch a more serious collector’s eye. In fairness, that was never really the point anyway, so manage your expectations accordingly.

Coffee shops are a dime a dozen and the industry is crowded with businesses bending over backwards to stand out. The Spin’s whole “coffee shop with a record store inside” schtick may seem like just another gimmick, but it sticks because it comes from a genuine love for music and bringing people together. We’ll be back for another cup of coffee and conversation soon.

The Spin Coffee and Vinyl, 17290 Preston Road, No. 106. Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley is the staff arts, culture and food writer for the Dallas Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

Just Don’t Call It Deep Ellum: A Fight for the Soul of Dallas

Food & Drink News

Just Don’t Call It Deep Ellum: A Fight for the Soul of Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Division Brewery Gets in the Tavern-Style Pizza and Burger Game

First Look

Division Brewery Gets in the Tavern-Style Pizza and Burger Game

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Voodoo Doughnuts Announces Opening Date for Dallas Store

Openings and Closings

Voodoo Doughnuts Announces Opening Date for Dallas Store

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dr Pepper's New Spicy Flavor That's Just for a Lucky (or Unfortunate) Few

Food & Drink News

Dr Pepper's New Spicy Flavor That's Just for a Lucky (or Unfortunate) Few

By Danny Gallagher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation