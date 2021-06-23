The State Fair Funnel Cake Queen, Wanda 'Fernie' Winter, Dies at 95

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
If there was a queen of The State Fair of Texas, it was Wanda 'Fernie' Winter. She held court at The Dock, her domain at the fairgrounds, after bringing funnel cakes to the yearly event in the 1980s. On Sunday, Winter's family announced that she died over the weekend at the age of 95.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and treasured Mimi, Wanda ‘Fernie’ Winter. She was a light in this world and we will continue to carry her flame within us," read a statement from her family on Facebook.
Winter was a fixture at the fair for nearly 40 years. She first grabbed fair goers’ attention with the funnel cake, a fried pancake dough creation covered with powdered sugar. It has become a classic right up there with Fletcher's Corny Dogs, Smokey John's Turkey Legs and cotton candy. Winter's funnel cakes have been such a big deal that she had a chance to hang out with some pretty big names including FOX 4's Clarice Tinsley, WFAA's Pete Delkus and she even held court with the queen of daytime talk, Oprah Winfrey.
After Winter got her concession stand going the business became a family affair. Her four daughters began helping her run the business. It's where her grandson Johnathan McKee got his start just weeks old on his mother Johnna's hip. He now helps his mother and his aunt run the family business every year.
"She was more than a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother to her immediate family, she was that to everyone," says McKee about what his grandmother meant to the many who work with them.
The proof of this statement is validated by how many employees return to the funnel cake concession stand year after year, many of whom have become like extended family. "She kept us in check while teaching us how to be our best self," McKee says.
At the last fair she attended in 2019, her family made her proud by once again becoming a finalist for the Big Tex Choice Award, a fried-food competition the family has won many times.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the fair hosted a drive-thru event, so the family didn't have long lines of patrons waiting to get into the dock for a funnel cake (or two or three) and the chance at another deep-fried Big Tex Choice Award. The fair is returning this year, but sadly without its queen.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the State Fair Youth Livestock Auction.
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.