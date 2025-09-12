A Ranking of the Best State Fairs Just Dropped, See Where Texas Stands

It's state fair season. The official transition to fall and college football season. It doesn't matter what you're cheering for; we're all showing up for the same powdery plate of funnel cake.
So, 'tis the season.
Naturally, searches for "best state fair food" have been tightly gripped by the most popular social media platforms. Because of that, SIXT ranked the top 25 state fairs for foodies, considering size, run time, number of food vendors and virality on TikTok.
SIXT is a travel platform that they say is revolutionizing the way we get around with car subscriptions, seamless rentals and exceptional service. That's the crew of travel experts who put this list together.
This is a breakdown of the top 10 winners for the best state fairs for foodies:
1. Tulsa State Fair
2. New Mexico State Fair
3. Minnesota State Fair
4. Iowa State Fair
5. Washington State Fair
6. Wisconsin State Fair
7. State Fair of Texas
8. Illinois State Fair
9. Indiana State Fair
10. Ohio State Fair
The State Fair of Texas ranked No.7 overall. If it were ranked by number of TikTok views, Dallas wipes the floor with a whopping 7.4 million views. The only other state fair that came close to that was the North Carolina State Fair at 6.6 million.
We have 100,000 daily visitors over the 24-day run time, and a $15 entry cost to over 166 food vendors. Those are all the stats that secured our ranking.
Tulsa secured first place with 100,000 daily visitors over its 11-day run time, and a $17 entry to over 440 food vendors. Second came the New Mexico State fair with 47,084 visitors over the 11-day run time, and a $20 entry to 350 food vendors. Third, the Minnesota State Fair came in swinging with 160,492 visitors over 12 days, and a $20 entry with 300 food vendors.
This is what SIXT had to say about our over-the-top fair experience:
"With more than two million visitors each year, the State Fair of Texas is the biggest fair in the country and it lives up to its reputation. Held in Dallas, the fair brings together everything from thrilling rides and live concerts to iconic Lone Star flavors.
Food is a major highlight, with beloved staples like Fletcher's Corny Dogs, giant turkey legs, and an ever-changing lineup of over-the-top fried creations that push culinary limits. The fair also celebrates Texas' deep agricultural roots, showcasing prized livestock, award-winning farming exhibits, and the state's strong ranching traditions.
Add in college football showdowns, nightly parades, and top tier musical performances, and it is easy to see why the State Fair of Texas is a bucket list experience for both Texans and visitors from around the world."
It appears that the number of food vendors weighed heavily on the rankings of this list because it starts off with Tulsa, which has 440 total food vendors, and gradually descends to the 134 represented at the Ohio State Fair. That's a little suspicious, don't we think?
The State Fair of Texas has 166 food vendors, but as we all know, it's quality over quantity.