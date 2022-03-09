Support Us

Soup's On Luncheon Returns to Support Dallas' Most Vulnerable Residents

March 9, 2022 4:00AM

The annual Soup's On luncheon benefits the Stewpot.
The 14th annual Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On luncheon and art sale returns April 12 with FitMenCook founder Kevin Curry as the featured speaker at the event.

The proceeds of the event benefit The Stewpot of First Presbyterian Church, which is now in its 47th year of helping feed the homeless and needy in Dallas. As usual, some of the top chefs in Dallas are lending a hand, providing signature soups under the direction of chef Brian C. Luscher.

“The Stewpot has always worked to build and celebrate community,” said luncheon co-chair Thella Bowens in a statement. “True to that ethic, with ongoing concerns around the pandemic, we have moved Soup’s On until April to improve the opportunity that our friends can gather and enjoy their time together safely.”

Carolyn Jefferson will serve as the other co-chair alongside Bowens with Venise and Larry Stuart serving as honorary chairs. Emmy award-winning anchor and reporter Jenny Anchondo of CW33 will serve as master of ceremonies.

As founder of FitMenCook, the luncheon’s keynote speaker Curry has motivated people from every walk of life on how to make healthy and delicious recipes accessible to any budget.

“Kevin initiated a relationship with the Stewpot in 2021 during the February arctic storm in the midst of the pandemic shutdown,” Jefferson said. “He inspired his massive online community to donate to the Stewpot because there was an extreme need and because, on his personal journey to health and wellness, he learned the importance of community in developing the whole person. Kevin will help make this a very special event.”

Soup’s On will be at 11:30 a.m. April 20 at the Hilton Anatole, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway. The Stewpot Art Program will also have an art show at 11 a.m., and guests may purchase one-of-a-kind art. Tickets to the luncheon are $250 each with $35 view-only tickets able for those at risk from COVID.
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

