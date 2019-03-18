The Posh Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Fest Returns This Weekend

The Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival is one of Dallas’ poshest (and priciest) food fests, and it happens this weekend.

The Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Fest returns this weekend, but this year, the festival will be a three-day affair with tastings, classes, cooking demos and panels. It will also include The Chef’s Garden’s Roots on the Road, a conference with four one-hour interactive panels covering everything from the future of farming to work-life balance, sustainability in food and current food trends.

The fest is broken down into several parts. On Thursday evening, the Grand Tasting will include food from more than 40 Dallas restaurants, including Cane Rosso, Taco y Vino, Izkina, Jose, Trompo, Jalisco Norte and Meat Church. Diners can sample bites from restaurants, complemented by ample wine pours, while wandering the pre-spring gardens of the Arboretum. Tickets aren't cheap — $150 GA for non-members, $250 for the "patron experience" — and general admission tickets are running low, according to the Arboretum.

Some of Dallas' best chefs will be serving local bites throughout the weekend. Kathy Tran

