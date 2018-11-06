These Dallas Bars and Restaurants Are Hosting Election Night Watch Parties

With unprecedented voter turnout in this year's midterm elections, there's a lot of electricity in the air today — and a lot of people who may feel compelled to sip an adult beverage or two while watching the returns come in. With all the attention on the Texas midterms, there are more election watch parties than ever. While there are a lot of events at hotels and churches, we've focused on parties at Dallas bars and restaurants. When watch parties are obviously partisan, we've noted as such in the event details.

If your bar or restaurant is hosting a party that we've missed, email beth.rankin@dallasobserver.com and we'll add the event to the list.

Stonedeck Pizza Pub

2613 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Stress-eat some pizza at Stonedeck while you sip $2 Lone Stars. The party kicks off at 9 p.m.

Mac's Southside

1701 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)

Too nervous to watch every moment of the returns? Mac's Southside will host trivia early in the night and says they'll offer food and drink specials throughout the evening, starting at 7 p.m.

Libertine Bar

2601 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Life, Libertine and the pursuit of happy beers: Libertine kicks off its party early, at 4 p.m., with two special beers on draft: BrainDead Brewing's Frog IPA and Four Corners' Heart o' Texas red ale. Show your "I voted" sticker (or a selfie from early voting) and get either brew for only $3. You'll also get 10 percent off your bar tab with proof of Texas voter registration.

Oddfellows

316 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts)

Oddfellows is known for its massive election night parties, and this year is no different. Watch the returns on the big screen with sound while you sip half-priced draft beer and cocktails on special. Oddfellows' party isn't overtly advertised as leaning Democrat or Republican, but the crowd at this Bishop Arts bar and restaurant tends to skew Dem on election night.

The People's Last Stand

5319 E. Mockingbird Lane (Mockingbird Station)

The People's Last Stand does not claim to be Republican nor Democrat, but the Mockingbird Station cocktail bar does believe three things that "every sane American can agree on," according to their Facebook event page: "1. Kanye West should not be elected president. 2. The Earth is not flat. 3. Every vote in every election matters." The bar will have food and drink specials all night.

Double Wide

3510 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

Double Wide is hosting a special election night edition of Two-Steppin' Tuesday. Drown your sorrows or celebrate victory to the sounds of classic outlaw and old-school country, western swing, rockabilly and Americana from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There's no cover and $2 Lone Star and $5 Pendleton Whisky all night.

Easy Slider

2701 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

It's not a secret as to who this Deep Ellum burger joint is rooting for; the restaurant has been a Beto fan gathering spot throughout the election. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. on election night.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

4900 West Park Blvd., Plano

Republicans will gather at Brick House in Plano tonight to watch the returns. The party starts at 6:30 p.m.

Round-Up Saloon

3912 Cedar Springs Road (Cedar Springs)

The Stonewall Democrats of Dallas are throwing an election night watch party that kicks off as soon as the polls close at 7 p.m. They'll be showing both state and national returns on multiple screens.

RHBQ

9810 N. Central Expressway (North Dallas)

John Turner, a Democrat running for Texas House District 114 in North Dallas, is hosting a watch party at RHBQ starting at 6:30 p.m. on the patio at RHBQ.

Yard House

5100 Belt Line Road (Far North Dallas)

Julie Johnson, a Democrat running for Texas House District 115, is throwing a watch party at Yard House starting at 7 p.m. with free drinks and appetizers.

Sundown at Granada

3520 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Nathan Johnson, a Democrat running for Texas Senate District 16, is hosting a watch party (with free drinks and "light bites") on the upstairs patio at Sundown at Granada starting at 6:30 p.m.

Strangeways

2429 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (Old East Dallas)

The Beto O'Rourke campaign is hosting a watch party at everyone's favorite craft beer dive bar, Strangeways. Festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Crab Shack

534 Sunset Ave. (Oak Cliff)

Jolt, a Latino civic engagement organization, and North Texas Dream Team, an education-focused civic engagement group, are throwing a party at Sunset Crab Shack in Oak Cliff. The event is billed as a celebration for young progressives.

Jack Mac's

19009 Preston Road (Far North Dallas)

Looking for a bipartisan election watch party? Jack Mac's has you covered. They'll have live coverage on every TV and on the big screen.

Punk Society

2723 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

If you feel more like drinking and dancing than keeping your eyes glued to the TV, Punk Society will have cheap drinks, loud EDM and no cover. The after-party starts at 10 p.m.

Ross & Hall

3300 Ross Ave. (Old East Dallas)

Starting at 5 p.m. tonight, Ross & Hall is hosting an election night pop-up shop with apparel and accessories line Stella & Dot. You can also get $3.50 tacos and $3 margaritas all night.