This Weekend: 4/20, a Taco Bike Ride and a Sex Toy Easter Egg Hunt

Wanna take your pup on an Easter egg hunt this weekend? Or perhaps a sex toy egg hunt is more your style — either way, you can do both this weekend in Dallas.

Have you ever wished you could time-travel back to being a kid hunting through the yard for plastic eggs filled with candy? On Wednesday night at Truck Yard, you can do just that — kinda. Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is hosting an adult Easter egg hunt on Truck Yard's patio. Sip local beer and dine on food truck eats while you hunt for plastic eggs filled with condoms, lube and sex toys. The person who finds the most eggs will win a Rabbit vibrator. The event is free, but you need to RSVP to play.

What: Adult Egg Hunt

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 17

Where: Truck Yard, 5624 Sears St. (Lowest Greenville)

***

Bonton Farms, a community farm complete with its own market and restaurant, is one of our favorite weekly vendors at Dallas Farmers Market — their eggs will swear you off grocery store eggs for good. This weekend, you've got extra incentive to visit their beautiful grounds: The farm is hosting a yoga class on the patio of The Market, Bonton's new cafe. Bring a yoga mat and prepare for a lovely morning flow, after which you can buy farm-fresh produce and have lunch at the cafe.

What: Yoga at Bonton Farms

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: Bonton Farms, 6905 Bexar St. (South Dallas)

Tickets: $20

***

Looking for another opportunity to work out and eat in one fell swoop? Head to OakFit for this weekend's Legs and Eggs. Check in at 8:30 a.m. and submit your taco order, do a leg workout with OakFit, then run a 1.1-mile race to Tacodeli, where you'll be rewarded with tacos (and bragging rights if you win the race). The event is free, and so are the tacos.

What: Legs and Eggs Challenge

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: OakFit, 2318 Beatrice St. (West Dallas)

***



Man, people are really into working out just before stuffing their face. Further evidence: The East Side Taco Ride, a monthly East Dallas bike ride that starts at The Lot, heads to Herrera's Cafe for lunch and ends back at The Lot. The 8.5-mile ride down the Santa Fe Trail, across downtown and crossing the Trinity River, is a no-drop ride for riders of all levels. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. The ride is free but food's on you. Make sure you've got lights and a helmet.

What: East Side Taco Ride

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: Starts at The Lot, 7530 E. Grand Ave. (East Dallas)

***



Bring your pooch to Mutts Canine Cantina on Saturday, when your pooch will get into the dog park free (and you'll get a free beer) for attending an Easter egg hunt benefiting Paws in the City. Every egg your pup's nose touches is yours, and they're filled with raffle tickets and doggie treats. Each dog can find three eggs. You can also get your pet's photo taken with an on-site photographer, and there's even a pupper treat-eating contest. The event is family friendly. Make sure your pup is one who plays friendly with others.

What: Easter Pawty & Egg Hunt

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: Mutts Canine Cantina, 2889 CityPlace W. Blvd. (Uptown)

Tickets: $12-$15





***



In case you're not friends with any stoners, Saturday is 4/20, an annual celebration of all things weed. Marijuana isn't legal in Texas, obviously, but BrainDead Brewing throws a massive 4/20 bash every year. This year, there's a kid-friendly make-your-own tie-dye T-shirt station, 4/20-themed treats from Sugar Fang Vegan Bakery, giveaways, BrainDead's annual 4/20 T-shirt sale and special eats like smoked and roasted cochinita pibil, a traditional Mexican dish of pork slow-roasted in banana leaves.

What: BrainDead 4/20

When: Starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: BrainDead Brewing, 2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)