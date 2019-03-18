An ‘Immersive Modern-Day Candy Factory Pop-Up’ Is Coming to Dallas

Dallas seems to love the Instagrammy pop-up "art experience," from Sweet Tooth Hotel to Rainbow Vomit. In April, we're getting another one: Candytopia, an "immersive modern-day candy factory pop-up," according to a press release.
Candytopia, created by "celebrity candy artist Jackie Sorkin," opens in April at The Hill, the mixed-use development at Walnut Hill Lane and North Central Expressway. There will be "more than one dozen rooms with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences," according to the release. "The marshmallowy mini-theme park launched in 2018 in Santa Monica followed by successful runs in San Francisco and New York, and recent openings in Atlanta and Minneapolis. All Candytopia locations have attracted long lines with tickets selling out quickly."
The Dallas installation will include Candytopia's "most popular attractions from its past locations along with new elements inspired by local culture and landmarks unique to the city," according to the release.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 19 and will set you back $28 for adults and $20 for kids. Organizers say the pop-up is likely to sell out and encourage people to buy tickets well in advance.
