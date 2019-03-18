An ‘Immersive Modern-Day Candy Factory Pop-Up’ Is Coming to Dallas

Dallas seems to love the Instagrammy pop-up "art experience," from Sweet Tooth Hotel to Rainbow Vomit. In April, we're getting another one: Candytopia, an "immersive modern-day candy factory pop-up," according to a press release.

Candytopia, created by "celebrity candy artist Jackie Sorkin," opens in April at The Hill, the mixed-use development at Walnut Hill Lane and North Central Expressway. There will be "more than one dozen rooms with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences," according to the release. "The marshmallowy mini-theme park launched in 2018 in Santa Monica followed by successful runs in San Francisco and New York, and recent openings in Atlanta and Minneapolis. All Candytopia locations have attracted long lines with tickets selling out quickly."

EXPAND The installation will have “more than one dozen rooms with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences.” Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Candytopia