This Weekend: A Japanese Tea Party, Margarita Festival and Mom-osas

What's better than drinking beer? Drinking free beer after doing something nice for your community. This weekend, Peticolas is hosting a Trinity Strand Trail clean-up. Meet at the plaza on Turtle Creek between Market Center and Irving Boulevard at 11 a.m. to help clean up the trail for a while before ending at Peticolas, where you'll get two free beers for your efforts.

What: Trail Clean-Up

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Meet at the plaza on Turtle Creek between Market Center and Irving Boulevard

Still not sure what to do with Mom this weekend? Take her to a delightful modern tea party where you can both snack on Japanese-inspired treats like red bean-dark chocolate mochi and curried duck buns. Chef Katherine Clapner has reinvented the tea party with a monthly series that celebrates a different culture and cuisine each time, with Clapner's fantastic baked goods paired with high-end teas.

What: Dude, Sweet Tea Party — Japan Edition

When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Dude, Sweet Mother Ship, 1340 Inwood Road

Tickets: $40

Marg fans, get to Ferris Wheelers this weekend for the Dallas Margarita Festival, where you can sample more than 15 1-ounce samples of margaritas from Dallas restaurants like Blue Goose Cantina, Beto & Son, Torchy's Tacos, OMG Tacos and more. If you get hungry, there will be street tacos and food trucks on-site.

What: Dallas Margarita Festival

When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, 1950 Market Center Blvd. (Design District)

Tickets: $10-$40

April showers lead to May sours, or at least that is how the saying goes at Martin House Brewing Company as they host their third annual Sour Fest, during which they'll have 30 different sour beers to try. Tickets are $15 at the door, which gets you four 8-ounce pours with extra beer cards available for $10. Get your pucker face on and explore some of the best local sour beers.

What: Sour Fest

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Martin House Brewing Company, 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth

Tickets: $15 at the door

Texas Festivals is hosting its first craft beer tasting festival in Fort Worth, and it will include more than 30 beers along with a DJ, street tacos, frozen drinks, beer garden and an "adult playground." Tickets are on sale for $30 for general admission and $35 for VIP. Each attendee will receive a sampling card and cup as well as raffle tickets for a chance to win a trip to San Diego.

What: Fort Worth Beer Festival

When: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: The Yard, 3017 Morton St., Fort Worth

Tickets: $30-$35

This round of the Bishop Arts District mimosa walk is all about Mom. Starting at noon, guests can stroll through Bishop Arts, shopping and sipping mimosa cocktails. Wine glasses, which you'll need to participate, can be purchased in advance, with a limited number on sale the day-of for $25. You must be 21 to buy a wine glass, so bring your ID to the pickup tent (which opens at 11 a.m.) before you get started.

What: Mother's Day Mom-osa walk

When: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, May 12

Where: 500 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)

Tickets: $15-$20