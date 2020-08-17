 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Good to Go: Tia Dora's Breakfast Tacos Are a Worthy Weekday Stop
Taylor Adams

Good to Go: Tia Dora’s Breakfast Tacos Are a Worthy Weekday Stop

Taylor Adams | August 17, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas' restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

Tia Dora’s Bakery is on our Top-100 Restaurants list for its breakfast, including a breakfast torta and a “superb plate” of chilaquiles verdes.

Lately — meaning much of the last half of the pandemic in Dallas — it’s proven to be a regular stop in the morning for its breakfast tacos.

It became a regular stop for me because of its proximity to the Oak Cliff Nature Preserve, a wonderful little escape with more than 120 acres of woodlands and meadows that I highly recommend. But Tia Dora’s is not just geographically convenient; it also has fluffy flour tortillas perfect for holding the grease that comes with chorizo.

Usually, the eggs are cooked appropriately, not so much to where they become rubbery, but enough to cradle the meat of your choice. What can make this taco one of your favorites, though, is the beans.

Good to Go: Tia Dora's Breakfast Tacos Are a Worthy Weekday Stop
Taylor Adams

The well-seasoned beans are spread on the soft tortilla before the toppings go in — try chorizo and eggs to complement. Really, I could go with just getting the smoky beans and tortilla, but I like more protein in the morning, and the chorizo here is perfectly fine.

You know it’s fine when you get the to the end of your taco and the grease seeps to the other end, making that last soaked tortilla bite pure heaven.

One of these bean-egg-chorizo tacos can be enough for breakfast, if you plan on eating lunch. And you might as well get some bean tamales from Tia Dora’s for later, anyway.

Tia Dora’s Bakery, 2478 W. Illinois Ave. (Oak Cliff). Open for takeout 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 214-333-4254.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

