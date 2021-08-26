Celina's Troubadour Fest Touts BBQ from Around State and Live Music

According to a statement from organizers, Troubadour Fest "will bring together the largest number of barbecue restaurants in this capacity in the state." Held at the Old Celina Park the event will be headlined by top Texas country bands Pat Green and Josh Abbott Band. Other well-known names include Stoney LaRue, Cody Canada and The Departed, and Kyle Nix & The .38s.
The festival was put together by Double Tap Media, a shop based in McKinney. Co-founder and promoter Chase Colston has been putting together concerts and festivals for the better half of a decade and most recently created Red Dirt BBQ Fest.
With a resume like his, this day is primed for greatness. Plus many DFW favorites and other smokehouses from around Texas will be there. (See the full list at bottom of this post.)
While Nov. 6 is a couple of months away, tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.
VIP tickets are $200 and include hour-earlier entry at noon, a festival T-shirt, discounted beverages, access to an exclusive VIP area with a private bar, seating, VIP restrooms and access to a standing-room-only area in front of the stage.
General admission tickets, which include both barbecue and the musical acts, are $100 each and entry is at 1 p.m. For those only there for the music ($50 per ticket), local food trucks will be open on-site after the barbecue sampling ends at 4:00 PM.
Rain or shine this is happening. Make sure you get your tickets Friday because if this is anything like Chase’s other festivals, they’re going to go fast.
Here's a list of the barbecue lineup:
1701 Barbecue (Beaumont)
2M Smokehouse (San Antonio)
BBQ on the Brazos (Cresson)
Black’s Barbecue (multiple locations)
Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que (Rockdale)
Brett’s BBQ Shop (Katy)
Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse (Lindale)
Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ (Pflugerville)
CM Smokehouse (Austin)
Dayne’s Craft Barbecue (Fort Worth)
Dozier’s BBQ (Fulshear)
Evie Mae’s BBQ (Wolfforth)
Feges BBQ (Houston)
Goldee’s BBQ (Fort Worth)
Guess Family BBQ (Waco)
Helberg BBQ (Waco)
Hurtado Barbecue (Arlington)
Hill Barbecue (Lubbock)
Hutchins BBQ (McKinney and Frisco)
Kreuz Market (Lockhart),
Lockhart Smokehouse (Dallas and Plano)
Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor)
Meat Church (Waxahachie)
Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue (Crockett)
Opie’s Barbecue (Spicewood)
Panther City Barbecue (Fort Worth)
Pinkerton’s Barbecue (Houston and San Antonio)
Roegels Barbecue Co. (Houston)
Rollin Smoke BBQ (Austin)
Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue (Killeen)
Schmidt Family Barbecue (Lake Travis)
Slaughter’s BBQ Oasis (Sulphur Springs)
Smiley’s Craft Barbecue (Roanoke)
Smoke Sessions BBQ (Royse City)
Sunbird Barbecue (Longview), Tejas Chocolate (Tomball)
Tender Smokehouse (Celina & Frisco)
The Slow Bone (Dallas)
Truth BBQ (Houston & Brenham)
Tyler’s Barbeque (Amarillo)
Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q (Grapevine)
Zavala’s Barbecue (Grand Prairie)