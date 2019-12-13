Try These Secret Menu Items in Dallas Restaurants

Not a bad meal for $20. Definitely not a bad one for $10.

While plenty of Dallas restaurants are known for signature menu items, many offer lesser-known options that are just as good.

Baristas, bartenders, chefs and cooks are always experimenting in their workspaces, looking to create the next big food fad, or something that simply tastes great to customers. Below are a few of our favorites, from secret menus of both chains and local restaurants, guaranteed to bring a buzz among your friends and your Instagram feed.

Baby Yoda Frappuccino Starbucks Coffee

Various locations (like every block corner)

Unless you’re living under a rock, you know everyone is talking about Baby Yoda from Disney Plus’ new original series, The Mandalorian. Even if you’re not a subscriber to Disney’s streaming service, you’ve probably seen a Baby Yoda meme across your social feeds. At any Starbucks location, you can order a Baby Yoda Frappuccino, which contains matcha green tea, caramel, ice and whipped cream.

Jabba the Hut Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop

2713 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

While we’re on the topic of Star Wars, we would certainly be remiss if we didn’t include the Jabba the Hut sandwich from Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop. The Deep Ellum sandwichery offers a damn-good roast beef sandwich with cheddar cheese and bacon along with their secret signature Uber’s sauce.

Nachos and Quesadillas Chipotle Mexican Grill

Various locations

Chipotle staff members will make you just about anything, as long as they have the ingredients. While their burritos and bowls run at the cost of an average meal, you can order a quesadilla with a protein of your choice, as well as nachos, for a slightly lower price. But yes, guac is still extra.

EXPAND Torchy's Tacos' Jack of Clubs taco Alex Gonzalez

Jack of Clubs Torchy’s Tacos

Locations in East Dallas, North Dallas and Richardson

Speaking of stoner-favorite Mexican-style cuisine, Torchy’s Tacos is another taco chain that will make you just about anything, as long as they have the ingredients. One secret item, suitable for any time of day, is the Jack of Clubs, a flour tortilla containing a fried egg, potatoes, black beans, crisp corn tortilla strips, shredded cheese, cilantro, sour cream and diablo sauce.

Brisket Cheesesteak Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

1950 Market Center Blvd. (Design District)

If you ask for a brisket cheesesteak sandwich at the counter here, you'll get a hearty brisket sandwich with sauteed onions, red and poblano peppers, all slathered with Doug Pickering’s signature queso.

Nutella Vanilla Mela Bela Pizza Cane Rosso

Locations in Deep Ellum, White Rock, Carrollton, Frisco and Arlington

As its name suggests, Cane Rosso’s Nutella vanilla mela bela pizza is a pizza with a Nutella sauce. Plus, the pizza also comes topped with vanilla bean mascarpone, cinnamon peaches, sea salt and caramel.

Back Door Chicken Velvet Taco

Locations in Uptown, Knox/Henderson, East Dallas, North Dallas and Plano

At Velvet Taco, you can ask for the “back door chicken” deal. In return, you’ll receive a rotisserie chicken, elotes and tortillas for $20. But on Mondays, if you go through the drive-thru and hand the person at the window a crisp 10, you’ll get this deal for just half the price.