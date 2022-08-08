Support Us

Miami-Born Mister O1 Pizzeria is Coming to Dallas

August 8, 2022 4:00AM

The Star Beckham is one of the star-shaped pizzas served at Mister O1.
A Miami-based pizza restaurant, known for its signature star-shaped pizza, is bring its modern flare to Texas. 

Mister O1 will open in Dallas this fall on Oak Lawn Avenue inside the Turtle Creek Village building. This pizzeria offers pizzas made with fresh ingredients sourced from Italy or local vendors. It was founded by master pizza chef Renato Viola, who was raised in southern Italy, where he was taken under the wings of Italy’s best chefs at the age of 11.
Renato Viola is the founder and master pizza chef of Mister O1.
According to a press release, Viola moved to Miami under the O1 visa category, which is how the place got its name, for those with “extraordinary artistic ability” of internationally acclaimed fame.

Viola opened the first Mister O1 in 2014 followed by 13 more locations in Florida, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

In 2021, Food & Wine listed Mister O1 as the Best Pizza in Florida, writing "... when you want the best, just go somewhere they speak Italian, the modern kind, like Mister 01 in Miami ... ”

Mister O1 will be in a 2,800-square-foot space that will seat 60 people inside and 20 people on the patio.
The Star Michele is one of the star-shaped pizzas served at Mister O1.
The award-winning menu includes a selection of pizzas that have a light, thin crust made from dough that’s prepared and stored for 72 hours before serving.

While they do serve traditional pizzas, Mister O1 also serves their own unique recipes like their star-shaped pizzas, which include the Star Beckham and Star Luca.

Along with pizzas, the menu offers calzones, salads, pasta and desserts as well as a selection of wines and beer.

Mister O1, 3838 Oak Lawn Ave, Suite P175
