Two Sisters Catering to Shutter After 32 Years

Since 1989, Two Sisters has taken part in thousands of events from weddings to reunions to fundraisers for nonprofits like Crystal Charity Ball, Junior League, Ronald McDonald House, Child and Family Guidance, Big Thought and many more.
“It’s been an honor to be part of the community and give back to many organizations and causes. We were blessed with amazing clients, and I am thankful for all of the support we have received,” said owner Connie Chantilis in a statement. “I am beyond grateful for the amazing staff that has made up the Two Sisters team over the years. I’ve made countless memories and relationships that I will always treasure.”
Like many others, Chantilis said the decision comes after unforeseen issues brought on by COVID. Two Sisters is known for stellar professionalism and quality. Chantilis says the labor shortage, supply chain problems and other costs and challenges made it impossible to continue meeting these standards.
Two Sisters will be reaching out to clients to provide full refunds for any events scheduled in 2022. Those with unexpired gift cards can contact the company by Jan. 31 at [email protected] for a full refund of the unused balance.
While Chantilis hasn’t said what projects are in the works, she said she is looking forward to her next chapter, which will include more time pursuing creative projects.