TX Barbecue & Burgers: The Best Of Both Worlds

Shopping for a new wok can build up a mighty hunger. After we finally found the perfect carbon steel pan, we consulted Yelp to see if there was anything good to eat in the commercial strip that housed the restaurant supply house where we had shopped.
TX BBQ & Burgers
looked promising: a 4.5 Yelp
rating with hundreds of data points. The clincher, moreover, was that it was only two doors down (almost
a great band name).
click to enlarge
TX BBQ & Burgers offers up a good combination of barbecue and hamburgers.
Hank Vaughn
It's a small, unassuming spot, and upon entering you’re immediately hit with that aroma indicative of slowly smoked meat. As reported by the Observer
in 2018, when owner Elton Webster took over this restaurant, it was just a hamburger joint. But, armed with his family’s secret barbecue sauce he converted it to a smoke-centric restaurant that also happens to serve up some fine hamburgers.
It offers meat by the pound (brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and Elgin sausage)
as well as traditional beef burgers, turkey burgers, a brisket and sausage sandwich, and, for those who want the best of both worlds, the Texas Big Boy and TX Brisket burgers, both of which have both a 6-ounce beef patty as well as several ounces of brisket.
click to enlarge
Big Island Burger.
Hank Vaughn
This was the a spur of the moment lunch for us, so no meat by the pound. Instead, we indulged our love of good burgers and ordered the Big Island Burger, a 6-ounce patty cooked medium, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, American and Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles, all on a toasted bun for a pretty low $8.99, excluding fries and drink. This arrived hot and fresh, extremely juicy and flavorful; the added fries were not too shabby either. Even though this is first and foremost a barbecue joint, one should definitely not skip out on a burger here.
click to enlarge
Big "E" sandwich.
Hank Vaughn
Of course, we also wanted to sample the barbecue, so our second selection was the Big “E” sandwich. This handful comprises beef brisket and Elgin sausage, topped with pickles and onions, with some of the family recipe house-made barbecue sauce on the side. All this comes in at $11.99, which seems extremely fair considering how much meat you receive. The brisket was more than passable, moist and not dry, with a good ratio of fat to lean, and the sausage was properly prepared. The sauce was a really good combination of sweet, sour and spicy, and it’s no wonder that Webster built a restaurant around it (and offers it for sale by the pint at the counter.)
click to enlarge
TX BBQ & Burgers offers up a good combination of barbecue and hamburgers.
Hank Vaughn
So, another successful Saturday was in the books. A new wok and a new burger (and barbecue) place to add to our stable of restaurants.
3128 Forest Lane; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday – Wednesday; 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.