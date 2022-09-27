Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Barbecue

TX Barbecue & Burgers: The Best Of Both Worlds

September 27, 2022 4:00AM

Big Island Burger.
Big Island Burger. Hank Vaughn
Shopping for a new wok can build up a mighty hunger. After we finally found the perfect carbon steel pan, we consulted Yelp to see if there was anything good to eat in the commercial strip that housed the restaurant supply house where we had shopped.

TX BBQ & Burgers looked promising: a 4.5 Yelp rating with hundreds of data points. The clincher, moreover, was that it was only two doors down (almost a great band name).
click to enlarge
TX BBQ & Burgers offers up a good combination of barbecue and hamburgers.
Hank Vaughn
It's a small, unassuming spot, and upon entering you’re immediately hit with that aroma indicative of slowly smoked meat. As reported by the Observer in 2018, when owner Elton Webster took over this restaurant, it was just a hamburger joint. But, armed with his family’s secret barbecue sauce he converted it to a smoke-centric restaurant that also happens to serve up some fine hamburgers.

It offers meat by the pound (brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and Elgin sausage) as well as traditional beef burgers, turkey burgers, a brisket and sausage sandwich, and, for those who want the best of both worlds, the Texas Big Boy and TX Brisket burgers, both of which have both a 6-ounce beef patty as well as several ounces of brisket.
click to enlarge
Big Island Burger.
Hank Vaughn
This was the a spur of the moment lunch for us, so no meat by the pound. Instead, we indulged our love of good burgers and ordered the Big Island Burger, a 6-ounce patty cooked medium, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, American and Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles, all on a toasted bun for a pretty low $8.99, excluding fries and drink. This arrived hot and fresh, extremely juicy and flavorful; the added fries were not too shabby either. Even though this is first and foremost a barbecue joint, one should definitely not skip out on a burger here.
click to enlarge
Big "E" sandwich.
Hank Vaughn
Of course, we also wanted to sample the barbecue, so our second selection was the Big “E” sandwich. This handful comprises beef brisket and Elgin sausage, topped with pickles and onions, with some of the family recipe house-made barbecue sauce on the side. All this comes in at $11.99, which seems extremely fair considering how much meat you receive. The brisket was more than passable, moist and not dry, with a good ratio of fat to lean, and the sausage was properly prepared. The sauce was a really good combination of sweet, sour and spicy, and it’s no wonder that Webster built a restaurant around it (and offers it for sale by the pint at the counter.)
click to enlarge
TX BBQ & Burgers offers up a good combination of barbecue and hamburgers.
Hank Vaughn
So, another successful Saturday was in the books. A new wok and a new burger (and barbecue) place to add to our stable of restaurants.

3128 Forest Lane; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday – Wednesday; 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation